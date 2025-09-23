WWE Ignores John Cena on RAW After His Shocking Post

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 23, 2025 08:57 GMT
John Cena may have gone rogue. (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena shook the wrestling world minutes before WWE RAW began with one tweet. He simply asked the fans their thoughts on one final match between him and AJ Styles, with the response being unanimously positive.

This comes after Cena's match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza was poorly received. Most of the WWE fanbase did not like the match, suggesting it was an inferior version of their SummerSlam 2014 main event. A match with Styles would likely get things back on track.

Because of that, it seemed like WWE would bring that up on RAW. They potentially could have even announced John Cena vs. AJ Styles for Crown Jewel. However, that wasn't the case. The Never Seen 17 was only briefly mentioned on the show while recapping his match with Lesnar.

Meanwhile, the company seems to have different plans for Styles, too. The Phenomenal One was part of a backstage segment on RAW, where he and Dragon Lee asked Adam Pearce for a match against two of the three El Grande Americanos. So, AJ has his hands full.

This essentially means WWE has ignored John Cena and his supposed vision of facing AJ Styles one final time. It remains to be seen if that tweet will eventually be brought up on television.

AJ Styles and John Cena's WWE Rivalry

The reason why WWE fans are so excited about a potential match between Cena and Styles is that they have created magic before. The two engaged in a bitter rivalry across 2016 and 2017, facing off in singles matches at three different pay-per-views.

AJ Styles won their first two matches, at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. His second victory was clean as a whistle, propelling the former TNA star towards the main event. AJ won the WWE Championship weeks later and held it until the Royal Rumble in 2017, where he lost it to John Cena.

All three matches featured excellent in-ring work, with their last one possibly being the best. Every time Cena and Styles have come across each other, even after that match, there have been fireworks in the ring.

They could light it up one more time if WWE chooses to listen to its fanbase. The response to John Cena's tweet has confirmed there is an appetite for another potential in-ring classic between him and AJ Styles. After initially ignoring it, Triple H may have no choice but to cave in.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

