Triple H to punish three WWE Superstars following their actions at Night of Champions 2025? Potential explored

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is officially in the books, and fans are still talking about it. The show featured many shocking moments, including Tonga Loa's return and Hikuleo's debut.
Solo Sikoa locked horns with his former Bloodline stablemate, Jacob Fatu, for the United States Championship at the event in Saudi Arabia. Before the match, many fans believed Sikoa would not be able to defeat Fatu on his own. Interestingly, that was proven true when JC Mateo ran down to the ring to distract the referee during the bout.
Jacob Fatu was able to neutralize Mateo before Tonga Loa made his return, delivering a spinning neckbreaker to The Samoan Werewolf. However, Fatu managed to get the upper hand only to be eventually laid out on the announcers table with a Chokeslam by a debuting Hikuleo. This enabled Solo Sikoa to capture the title. Triple H could now punish Sikoa's crew for their actions.
On X, The Game posted a photo of The New Bloodline with the United States Championship raised over Sikoa's head. He also pointed out how the former Tribal Chief used the numbers game to win the title. That said, the Hall of Famer could punish Mateo, Tonga, and Hikuleo for interfering in the bout and using unfair means to provide an advantage to Sikoa.
The Game could ask SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to suspend the trio or fine them for their actions. Moreover, they could be banned from ringside in a potential title rematch between Fatu and Sikoa. This could make the heels look dangerous and put them in the spotlight.
The abovementioned angle is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait to see how Triple H deals with the situation.
Roman Reigns to return to WWE and align with Jacob Fatu against The New Bloodline?
The feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could intensify after the latter used the numbers game to win the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions. That said, The Samoan Werewolf is heavily outnumbered in the feud now that Tonga Loa and Hikuleo have joined Sikoa's Bloodline.
In a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns could return and join forces with Fatu to fight Sikoa's crew. The OTC had a heated rivalry with Sikoa after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Interestingly, Reigns could ally with The Samoan Werewolf and open the door for a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2025.
While the abovementioned scenario sounds promising, it is hypothetical at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.
