Triple H to punish top WWE Executive for his actions at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025? Exploring the possibility

Under the regime of Triple H, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 concluded after delivering thrilling showdowns. Besides this, the segment between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens became the talk of the town due to the unexpected move from Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid tried his best to manage things peacefully before The Prizefighter attempted to drop him with a package piledriver. As a consequence, the Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate to attack KO, hitting him with a Sweet Chin Music. In an unexpected twist, fans might witness Triple H punish HBK for his actions at SNME, following orders from higher officials.

Currently, Shawn is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and works in other official roles in NXT alongside The Game. Meanwhile, since Owens’ heel turn began, we have seen that he hasn’t been punished for many of his violations. Even Randy Orton has pointed out how Triple H and other officials seem to be protecting the former Universal Champion.

So, with this assumption, it’s possible that instead of punishing KO, the King of Kings might punish Michaels for overstepping his role by attacking the star. The Hall of Famer’s role was to act as a moderator and to make things official under his supervision, not to attack the star. Therefore, Triple H might punish HBK by stating that he received orders from the higher-ups. These higher-ups could be the same individuals who have protected KO from punishment before.

Though this scenario is speculative, if it unfolds, it would make the Kevin Owens saga even more interesting to watch. It could also impact the on-screen friendship between The Game and Michaels.

Triple H gives a reaction to another major incident at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Besides Shawn Michaels' altercation, Jacob Fatu was another major highlight of the recent Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Samoan Werewolf left Braun Strowman motionless and bleeding from his nose and mouth. WWE officials attempted to stop the Bloodline member, but Jacob attacked them as well.

Nick Aldis also failed in his attempt to contain Fatu, who was on a mission to destroy the Monster Among Monsters. Following this, Triple H gave his reaction to the chaotic incident, referring to Jacob Fatu as the Destroyer. The Game reacted by reposting WWE’s official X/Twitter account post, which featured footage of Fatu’s brutal attack on Braun.

This reaction seemingly confirms that the Chief Content Officer appreciated the devastation caused by The Samoan Werewolf. It also suggests that Jacob Fatu’s massive push as a singles star has officially begun.

