Triple H to punish two WWE Superstars for going into business for themselves on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

This week's WWE SmackDown featured a massive Triple Threat match involving Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso. While The Scottish Psychopath ended up winning the match, there was a moment when he traded blows with LA Knight, which felt like both men were taking out their frustration after recent reports of backstage heat.

Triple H could end up punishing both men for using their backstage issues in the ring to take each other down in the Triple Threat match. The Men's Royal Rumble match was the first time both men were seen in the ring competing with each other.

During the match, Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre, but LA Knight somehow landed in the middle of the ring, which generated a lot of buzz around social media. Though the spot ended up with McIntyre being eliminated, the latter was reportedly angry at The Megastar and left Lucas Oil Stadium before the match even ended.

Reports suggest that Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre initially planned to use their Royal Rumble interaction as the foundation for a massive rivalry, but LA Knight's involvement eventually led to both men losing their momentum.

This week's SmackDown featured McIntyre vs. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Both Knight and McIntyre seemingly took their wrath out on each other during a spot, which could end up being a massive story on its own.

While WWE would not acknowledge the backstage issue on TV, Triple H could punish both men if the spot was not planned to take place during the match. However, the punishment could be sorted out backstage.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Drew McIntyre is set for action at WWE Elimination Chamber

With a victory in the Triple Threat match, Drew McIntyre is now set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. So far, CM Punk, John Cena, and The Scottish Psychopath have entered the bout, with qualifying matches set to determine the final three participants.

The winner of the match is supposed to challenge the world champion that Jey Uso doesn't choose to face at WrestleMania 41. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the world title picture next.

