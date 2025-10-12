Triple H to punish WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his recent actions? Exploring why it’s possible after Crown Jewel

Under Triple H's creative leadership, Crown Jewel 2025 appeared to be a great night for Seth Rollins as he finally defeated Cody Rhodes. Since The American Nightmare's WWE return, Rollins had often lost to Rhodes, but with this win, he finally proved himself.However, despite coming out on top, Triple H might punish The Vision leader for his actions at the Perth, Australia, show. During the match, Rollins was unhappy with the chants from the audience. In frustration, he confronted Wade Barrett and Michael Cole at ringside.Even then, The Visionary pushed Cole several times and was about to lay hands on Wade before Cody Rhodes made the save.Attacking a WWE official could result in serious consequences. Therefore, The Game might punish Seth Rollins for the actions. We've seen previously that superstars face punishments or hefty fines for attacking commentators or officials.So, it's likely that the King of Kings might decide to punish the World Heavyweight Champion, and this could be done by imposing a major fine. Adam Pearce might make this announcement in the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW by revealing that these orders are from Triple H.It remains to be seen how things will unfold for The Vision next on the red brand, especially after Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns and Rollins secured a win over Cody Rhodes.WWE Universe puts major demand in front of Triple H after Crown Jewel PLEIn the Crown Jewel: Perth, after the show, Triple H was sitting in front of the Australian crowd. Soon after, the crowd started chanting the name of Edge and demanded 'We want Edge.'Even the crowd doesn't stop there. They start singing the theme song of The Rated-R Superstar, but The Game doesn't respond to it directly. For those who might not know, Edge is currently working as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling.After leaving WWE, the veteran star joined Tony Khan's promotion and is still competing there. Recently, Edge took a break from AEW, which sparked speculation about him making a return and going head-to-head with John Cena for the final time.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK&quot;We Want Edge&quot; &quot;We Want Edge&quot; &quot;We Want Edge&quot; THE FANS IN AUSTRALIA CHANT FOR EDGE AND EVEN START SINGING HIS SONG IN FRONT OF TRIPLE H 😭 #WWECrownJewelHowever, this is unlikely to happen because The Rated-R Superstar is under contract with the Tony Khan-led company. A match between Cena and Edge can only occur if AEW and Triple H come on the same page and allow this crossover showdown to happen.