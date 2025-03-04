Triple H to put top WWE star's WrestleMania 41 spot in jeopardy after her actions on RAW? Possible punishment explored

Triple H and WWE creative could be busy with the build-up of the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley for the gold on this week's RAW, and Bianca Belair played a huge role in the match's outcome.

Since SKY is the new champion, Ripley is in danger of missing WrestleMania 41. Hence, Triple H could be forced to make a decision that would affect Belair's status for The Show of Shows. The EST earned a world title shot by winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, The Game could put Belair's 'Mania spot in jeopardy after she interfered in SKY's match with Ripley on RAW.

The EST of WWE is currently set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Title. She had an altercation with Mami at ringside during the latter's match with SKY. The exchange distracted Ripley, allowing The Genius of the Sky to capitalize and become the new Women's World Champion.

Triple H could now book a match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on RAW, with the winner becoming the number one contender for SKY's Women's World Title. If the bout doesn't crown a winner, the three stars could lock horns in a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania.

Triple H hasn't ruled out a women's match headlining WrestleMania 41

The WWE Chief Content Officer spoke with the media after the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. During the chat, he was asked about a women's title match headlining WrestleMania 41. The Game didn't rule out the scenario, saying he would book the main events based on fans' response.

“It’s always possible. So, let me answer the second half of that first and thank you for asking it. To me, it’s always possible. As we build this, to me, nothing is locked into any spot. As we build this, what resonates the most will become the main events. So, nothing is locked in. I believe that for talent, that’s the best way to do it," Triple H said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

Besides the Women's World Championship match, the other title bouts will be Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship. However, the card is subject to change.

