Triple H to remove 53-year-old WWE legend from television after major incident this week? Exploring the possibility

The 39th Edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, boasts an incredible lineup. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will look to end their lengthy rivalry inside a steel cage, and Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team bout, and John Cena takes on his longtime admirer, R-Truth, in a non-title match. Among all these bouts, the Cena vs. R-Truth match has what it takes to have the most lasting implications.

John Cena vs. R-Truth could be more than what meets the eye. Triple H could use this match to plant the seeds for an eventual John Cena face turn. Imagine Cena, while pummeling R-Truth, regaining his senses for a split second, with the realization of what he’s become hitting him like a slap in the face. R-Truth represents everything Cena has rejected since turning heel—the fans’ love and support. This moment could subtly hint at Cena’s inner conflict, setting up a potential redemption arc.

Alternatively, Triple H might have a different plan. What if Cena uses R-Truth as his proverbial whipping boy and makes an example out of the 54-time 24/7 Champion? Cena could not only defeat R-Truth but also attempt to end his career and send a brutal message to the locker room. Seeing how fans have reacted to Cena’s heel turn, WWE might want to give them a strong reason to start booing him. Considering R-Truth’s popularity, a vicious post-match beatdown could finally turn the tide, forcing fans to hate Cena.

To make this storyline impactful, Triple H could write R-Truth off of TV for several months, maybe until the tail end of Cena’s retirement tour. This may be WWE's way of getting long-term heat on Cena.

Expand Tweet

Will Triple H book Cena vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank?

Looking ahead, CM Punk might face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. CM Punk is widely regarded as one of Cena’s greatest rivals, with their unforgettable match at Money in the Bank 2011, where Punk defeated Cena and left WWE with the title. Over a decade later, WWE could rewind the clock for a rematch, only this time with Punk trying to keep the championship within the WWE, while Cena attempts to leave with it as the “last real champion.”

Expand Tweet

Many fans and insiders believe Cena will remain champion until the very end of his retirement tour. However, Triple H loves nothing more than to surprise the audience with moments of immense shock value. A CM Punk victory over Cena at Money in the Bank would be just that, even though it’s uncertain given Punk’s ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins’ faction on Raw.

