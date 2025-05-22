  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Triple H to remove 53-year-old WWE legend from television after major incident this week? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to remove 53-year-old WWE legend from television after major incident this week? Exploring the possibility

By Sagnik Chowdhury
Modified May 22, 2025 17:53 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Triple H at WrestleMania 41 press conference - [Source: Getty]

The 39th Edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, boasts an incredible lineup. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will look to end their lengthy rivalry inside a steel cage, and Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team bout, and John Cena takes on his longtime admirer, R-Truth, in a non-title match. Among all these bouts, the Cena vs. R-Truth match has what it takes to have the most lasting implications.

Ad

John Cena vs. R-Truth could be more than what meets the eye. Triple H could use this match to plant the seeds for an eventual John Cena face turn. Imagine Cena, while pummeling R-Truth, regaining his senses for a split second, with the realization of what he’s become hitting him like a slap in the face. R-Truth represents everything Cena has rejected since turning heel—the fans’ love and support. This moment could subtly hint at Cena’s inner conflict, setting up a potential redemption arc.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Alternatively, Triple H might have a different plan. What if Cena uses R-Truth as his proverbial whipping boy and makes an example out of the 54-time 24/7 Champion? Cena could not only defeat R-Truth but also attempt to end his career and send a brutal message to the locker room. Seeing how fans have reacted to Cena’s heel turn, WWE might want to give them a strong reason to start booing him. Considering R-Truth’s popularity, a vicious post-match beatdown could finally turn the tide, forcing fans to hate Cena.

Ad

To make this storyline impactful, Triple H could write R-Truth off of TV for several months, maybe until the tail end of Cena’s retirement tour. This may be WWE's way of getting long-term heat on Cena.

Ad

Will Triple H book Cena vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank?

Looking ahead, CM Punk might face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. CM Punk is widely regarded as one of Cena’s greatest rivals, with their unforgettable match at Money in the Bank 2011, where Punk defeated Cena and left WWE with the title. Over a decade later, WWE could rewind the clock for a rematch, only this time with Punk trying to keep the championship within the WWE, while Cena attempts to leave with it as the “last real champion.”

Ad

Many fans and insiders believe Cena will remain champion until the very end of his retirement tour. However, Triple H loves nothing more than to surprise the audience with moments of immense shock value. A CM Punk victory over Cena at Money in the Bank would be just that, even though it’s uncertain given Punk’s ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins’ faction on Raw.

About the author
Sagnik Chowdhury

Sagnik Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2014 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.

Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications