Triple H to remove SmackDown star from Money in the Bank for crossing the line outside WWE? Exploring the possibility

Money in the Bank is set to take place this weekend, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded spectacle. One of the biggest highlights of the night will be the traditional MITB ladder matches. All the spots have been filled, and the stage is set. But could The Game be forced to remove a top participant from the show after what she did?

Many believe that Naomi may be ejected from the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The speculation arose in light of the malicious act she recently committed. On the occasion of Jade Cargill's birthday, The Glow posted a video of her sending a birthday cake to her bitter rival. She was seen inserting two razor blades inside the cake, potentially intending to harm Cargill.

This act has stirred the pot in a big way, with many believing that Triple H might punish the 37-year-old. However, the possibility of Naomi being removed from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is very low. Superstars often do such things off television to enhance their on-screen storyline, and The Glow may have done it with the same purpose.

Naomi has been involved in a heated rivalry with Jade Cargill for quite some time now. Therefore, she sent the cake to add a new layer to their ongoing feud and to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe. The company could instead show this video on SmackDown, which will help the creative team take the Cargill-Naomi rivalry to new heights.

Triple H to make Naomi the 2025 Miss Money in the Bank?

Several superstars are currently in a long queue for a push, and Naomi is one of them. The 37-year-old has been involved in some prominent storylines in the past few months, but she has not received her reward yet. Money in the Bank could be where The Glow's fortune may finally shine.

There is a good chance that Triple H can make her win this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ever since Naomi introduced her new character on SmackDown, she has been unhinged. The WWE Universe has shown huge support for her, although she is a vicious heel.

Many heel stars have held the Money in the Bank briefcase over the years, making cash-ins much more compelling. Superstars like Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Tiffany Stratton are prime examples of the same. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative could bank on Naomi this year, allowing her to shine.

With her current character, where she tells everyone to proceed with caution, The Glow winning the MITB briefcase could prove to be hazardous for the reigning women's champions. However, only time will tell what happens this weekend in Los Angeles.

