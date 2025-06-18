Triple H to replace former Universal Champion with a returning Roman Reigns? Potential explored

Fans have been waiting for the OTC, Roman Reigns, to make his return following his loss at WrestleMania 41. The last time Reigns appeared was when he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania.

While multiple PLEs have come and gone, and his arch nemesis, Seth Rollins, is the current Mr. Money in the Bank, WWE could be planning something big with The Tribal Chief. With John Cena as the current Undisputed WWE Champion and Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H could have a way to get Reigns back in the championship scene.

The upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show that will take place in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will see the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The bout is set to be Goldberg's last match in WWE as he faces Gunther for the title. This could also be where HHH brings Roman Reigns back into the title picture. Many fans believe The Ring General will win and retain his title against the WCW legend. Following that massive win, cue the OTC’s theme.

But why would Roman Reigns go after Gunther and not Rollins for payback? The simple answer is that Reigns would set his sights on winning the title before The Visionary can cash in his briefcase.

Not only would this be a major upset to the current Mr. Money in the Bank, but it would also give the two a chance to finish their feud. The OTC can challenge Gunther for the title at SummerSlam, where Rollins can try to cash in. Not only would this angle generate hype for the two-day Premium Live Event, but it will also raise the stakes. Currently, nothing is officially confirmed.

Where is Roman Reigns?

Fans have been wondering where The Tribal Chief is since Reigns lost at WrestleMania 41 and was attacked on the RAW after.

The OTC has been working part-time since WrestleMania 40 and has had only six matches between the two mega shows. Initially, many believed he would return at Money in the Bank to thwart Rollins’ chances of winning the briefcase.

Now, with the Night of Champions PLE approaching, fans hope Reigns does make an appearance since his former Mania foe, CM Punk, will be facing John Cena for the title.

However, many have reported that he will return ahead of or at SummerSlam. The two-day event will see a massive boost if Roman Reigns graces his fans with his presence. The Tribal Chief does have many receipts to hand out to all those who wronged him at Mania this year.

