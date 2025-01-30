Triple H to replace Nick Aldis with returning WWE legend as new SmackDown General Manager? Exploring potential move

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE, and under his regime, the company is steadily building toward Royal Rumble 2025. Under The Game’s leadership, Nick Aldis is currently serving as the General Manager of SmackDown. However, recent speculation suggests that The King of Kings might replace Aldis with a returning WWE legend as the new GM of the blue brand.

The WWE legend who could potentially step into this role is Trish Stratus. After a brief comeback in 2023, Trish has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion, but according to recent reports, she is expected to make her comeback soon, with Royal Rumble 2025 being a possibility. In a previous interview, the 49-year-old female star had expressed her desire to become a General Manager at WWE.

She asserted that she would love to take on the role because it would be different and challenging. Additionally, she mentioned that playing a babyface can be boring and that she enjoys portraying a heel character, as it allows her a more entertaining and dynamic run. The only logical reason Triple H might have for replacing Nick Aldis as SmackDown General Manager would be to pave the way for Aldis’ in-ring return.

The National Treasure is a multi-time champion in TNA and NWA and was an active competitor before joining WWE. With The Road to WrestleMania 41 about to kick off, Triple H could introduce Trish Stratus as the new GM to allow Aldis to transition back into competition. That said, this scenario remains purely speculative.

However, if it happens, it could bring an exciting twist to the blue brand as WWE heads toward The Showcase of The Immortals. Additionally, Trish’s role at the Royal Rumble remains uncertain. If she doesn’t enter the Women’s Rumble Match, this could be an interesting storyline to explore.

Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025

Just a short while back, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announced that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will feature none other than Triple H. The Game is set to receive one of the highest honors in WWE history.

The announcement was made in a private meeting, where the Chief Content Officer had no idea it was coming. The moment was captured in a video clip, which HBK uploaded to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, showing both him and The Deadman leaving The King of Kings speechless.

Triple H became emotional upon hearing the news. While it is not known who will induct him yet, there truly couldn't be a more fitting way for him to learn of the honor of entering the Hall of Fame than being announced by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

