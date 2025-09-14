  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H to return to RAW to fire WWE star and become the new leader of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to return to RAW to fire WWE star and become the new leader of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Sep 14, 2025 06:16 GMT
The Game might take over The Vision on RAW. [Image credits: Triple H on X &amp; WWE.com]
The Game has led heel factions in the past [Image credits: Triple H on X & wwe.com]

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE is gearing up for the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event. The show is set to take place on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Ad

There are chances that The King of the Kings may return to RAW and fire AJ Styles for his recent actions. On the latest episode of the red show, Styles competed in a singles bout against El Grande Americano and won. Before the match, Styles cut a promo during the commercial break where he mentioned ex-WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Phenomenal One also claimed that someone didn't want him in WWE, which seemed like a shot at an official or authority figure. Many believe that the person in question is Triple H. Given this, the Chief Content Officer might return to television and fire Styles for targeting him. This move could be part of a bigger storyline, as it could set the stage for Triple H to become The Vision's leader.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Despite being fired as part of the storyline, The Phenomenal One could find a way to regain his job to continue his feud with The King of Kings. CM Punk and Seth Rollins are seemingly looking to end their rivalry with the mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, Styles might emerge as the next challenger for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship.

If Styles challenges Seth Rollins for the gold, Triple H might aid his former ally and emerge as the new leader of the villainous group. The potential angle seems possible, as Rollins and The King of the Kings were highly successful as teammates when they were part of The Authority.

Ad

The Hall of Famer was the one who manipulated Rollins to betray The Shield. Hence, he could once again join forces with the World Heavyweight Champion to target top babyfaces like AJ Styles on RAW.

The Game's potential inclusion in The Vision and a feud with AJ Styles will be a great storyline to witness on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, it could help both Styles and the heel faction remain relevant. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Ad

Why must Triple H book AJ Styles better on WWE RAW?

AJ Styles is one of the most talented stars in the history of WWE. The former world champion is known for his remarkable in-ring skills and never fails to impress the audience. Given his poor booking on Monday Night RAW, fans are upset with the Triple H-led creative team.

Ad

The Game must book The Phenomenal One better on the red brand, as the veteran might have limited time left as an in-ring competitor. Styles has already hinted at his retirement many times, and he deserves some huge programs before he finally hangs up his boots.

The Game and Co. should not waste Styles' services, especially when the WWE Universe truly wants to witness the legend rise to the top again.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications