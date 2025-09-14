Triple H to return to RAW to fire WWE star and become the new leader of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE is gearing up for the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event. The show is set to take place on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.There are chances that The King of the Kings may return to RAW and fire AJ Styles for his recent actions. On the latest episode of the red show, Styles competed in a singles bout against El Grande Americano and won. Before the match, Styles cut a promo during the commercial break where he mentioned ex-WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.The Phenomenal One also claimed that someone didn't want him in WWE, which seemed like a shot at an official or authority figure. Many believe that the person in question is Triple H. Given this, the Chief Content Officer might return to television and fire Styles for targeting him. This move could be part of a bigger storyline, as it could set the stage for Triple H to become The Vision's leader.Despite being fired as part of the storyline, The Phenomenal One could find a way to regain his job to continue his feud with The King of Kings. CM Punk and Seth Rollins are seemingly looking to end their rivalry with the mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, Styles might emerge as the next challenger for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship.If Styles challenges Seth Rollins for the gold, Triple H might aid his former ally and emerge as the new leader of the villainous group. The potential angle seems possible, as Rollins and The King of the Kings were highly successful as teammates when they were part of The Authority.The Hall of Famer was the one who manipulated Rollins to betray The Shield. Hence, he could once again join forces with the World Heavyweight Champion to target top babyfaces like AJ Styles on RAW.The Game's potential inclusion in The Vision and a feud with AJ Styles will be a great storyline to witness on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, it could help both Styles and the heel faction remain relevant. As of now, this is mere speculation.Why must Triple H book AJ Styles better on WWE RAW?AJ Styles is one of the most talented stars in the history of WWE. The former world champion is known for his remarkable in-ring skills and never fails to impress the audience. Given his poor booking on Monday Night RAW, fans are upset with the Triple H-led creative team.The Game must book The Phenomenal One better on the red brand, as the veteran might have limited time left as an in-ring competitor. Styles has already hinted at his retirement many times, and he deserves some huge programs before he finally hangs up his boots.Wrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKHaving AJ Styles lose the Intercontinental Championship match in Paris has to be Top 3 worst booking decisions Triple H has ever made. #WWERawThe Game and Co. should not waste Styles' services, especially when the WWE Universe truly wants to witness the legend rise to the top again.