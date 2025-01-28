Triple H to reunite an iconic duo after 5 years on WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been incorporating some significant changes in WWE lately, depending on the needs of the storylines. Whether repackaging superstars or forming new factions, The Game has never been reluctant to make changes.

It appears that another massive development could be on the horizon. WWE could be planning the reunion of two superstars who once were an iconic duo.

After working separately for five years, Zelina Vega and Andrade could be poised to reunite on SmackDown next week. The rumors were fueled by WWE's announcement this week on RAW, in which the LWO member was said to be heading to the blue brand. For those unaware, Vega served as El Idolo's manager between 2018 and 2020, during which time the latter had tremendous success.

With Andrade struggling to make an impact on the brand, WWE has an opportunity to pair him with his former manager on SmackDown. However, the possibility of this happening seems slim. WWE's landscape has significantly changed in the last few years. With Triple H at the helm, he may continue to push both superstars individually now that they have become household names.

Zelina Vega has made a name for herself in the past few years, and so has Andrade. Reverting them into a manager-client duo at this point could look redundant. It might potentially squander the opportunities of several compelling feuds that Vega could wrestle in the women's division as a singles star. Therefore, WWE may prefer not to go down that route after Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the LWO member now that she will be part of the Friday night show. Regardless, fans can certainly expect to see Zelina Vega cross paths with Andrade at some point on the roster.

Triple H to put Zelina Vega in the title picture on WWE SmackDown?

Zelina Vega is SmackDown's newest acquisition. With her sheer experience and charisma, she has the potential to add an intriguing flavor to the blue brand's women's division. While the 34-year-old would have to be detached from his beloved faction LWO, her sacrifice could bring new opportunities.

Triple H may have some major plans for Vega on SmackDown. The Puerto Rican star could be involved in the title picture on the blue brand after Royal Rumble. There is a good possibility that she could chase the WWE Women's Championship, which currently lies with Tiffany Stratton.

Triple H could involve Zelina Vega in a brief feud with The Buff Barbie on the Road to WrestleMania. However, if WWE does not intend to instantly catapult her to the main event scene, the company could also put the LWO member in the Women's United States Championship picture on SmackDown.

This could lead to a compelling feud between Vega and Chelsea Green, which could deliver incredible results. It remains to be seen how Triple H's creative vision will shape the blue brand in the coming weeks.

