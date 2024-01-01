Triple H to reunite popular act involving former WWE champion after 39 months? Exploring the possibility

Triple H did a solid job as WWE’s head booker in 2023. The Game announced a stacked first week for fans to enjoy in 2024. He’s also neither confirmed nor denied the return of a former champion at the upcoming WWE RAW: Day 1 television special event.

The superstar in question could be Andrade El Idolo. PWInsider is now reporting that the belief within the company is that the former NXT Champion could be back as soon as Monday. The former Andrade “Cien” Almas finished up with AEW after Worlds End.

Tony Khan confirmed his departure at the post-event scrum. Ideally, Andrade would reunite with former manager Zelina Vega under the Triple H regime. That being said, Vega is currently a babyface and might not align herself with her former client on WWE SmackDown.

On the contrary, Santos Escobar could be more than willing to welcome Andrade into his new Legado World Order faction on the blue brand. Escobar formed the new faction with Los Lotharios at a SmackDown taping three weeks ago.

Triple H hypes up Becky Lynch versus Nia Jax ahead of WWE RAW: Day 1

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) in the lead-up to WWE RAW Day 1. The Game hyped up the upcoming singles match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Both women are expected to kick off the show tonight.

Below is the card for WWE RAW Day 1:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Title

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Singles match for the Women’s World Title

Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark – No. 1 Contenders Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax – Singles match

Fans can check out our predictions for the show here.

