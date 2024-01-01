New champion, surprise comeback after 1730 days? 5 last-minute predictions for WWE RAW Day 1

WWE RAW Day 1 goes down live this Monday in San Diego, California. The special edition of the red brand is among the several televised and non-televised shows WWE is showcasing as part of their New Year’s Knockout Week.

There’s no denying that fans are looking forward to what is expected to be an action packed and full of twists and turns edition of WWE’s flagship show. The promotion has already announced four matches that are more likely to be added in the lead-up to the event.

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley are both scheduled to defend their titles this week. The Visionary will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Mami, meanwhile, will be in action against upstart Ivy Nile.

Also set for RAW this week is a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contender match between the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The winners will take on champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at a future WWE event.

Finally, Becky Lynch takes on Nia Jax in a match that’s been five years in the making. The two women are expected to kick off WWE RAW Day 1 with a wild brawl.

Now that we’re done with the preview, let’s dive into last-minute predictions for the show:

#5. The Judgment Day lose tag team titles in surprise rematch

The Judgment Day walked out of 2023 with all the gold. Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully retained their tag team titles against the Creed Brothers on the final live RAW of 2023. The Archer of Infamy narrowly avoided injury in said match.

Julius and Brutus Creed might invoke their rematch clause on WWE RAW Day 1 this week. The brothers have shown they can hand in with the best in the business. Who know, we might see new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the very first RAW of 2024.

#4. Gunther comes across his Royal Rumble opponent

Gunther made history in 2023. The Ring General became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He also gave new prestige to the title with some stellar defenses on live television and Premium Live Events.

It is unknown if Gunther will appear on WWE RAW Day 1 this week due to the birth of his son. That being said, the Austrian brute might pull off an unannounced appearance to celebrate his 2023 and come across his next challenger for the title.

#3. Drew McIntyre wins the world title on WWE RAW Day 1

Drew McIntyre had terrible luck in 2023. The Scottish Warrior failed to win the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions. He also lost a huge match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. All these losses reverted him to being the Scottish Psychopath.

McIntyre is set to collide with Rollins in their rematch for the world title from Crown Jewel at WWE RAW Day 1. Fans might witness the 38-year-old star finally win the world title in front of a live crowd, only for him to lose it to...

#2. Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest has until July to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Archer of Infamy last attempted a cash-in at Survivor Series: WarGames. His attempt was thwarted by Randy Orton.

January 1 could be the night we get to witness Priest finally (successfully) cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. The Judgment Day star might cash in the briefcase on Drew McIntyre after he (potentially) beats Rollins for the title.

#1. Batista returns with a huge announcement

More than 1,700 days have passed since Batista appeared in a WWE ring. The Animal last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 35. He lost the final wrestling match of his career to mentor and former rival Triple H.

The Game has teased the appearance of a former WWE Champion on WWE RAW Day 1 this week. It is possible the star could be none other than Batista.

The former World Heavyweight Champion might show up on RAW to announce himself as the first inductee into WWE Hall of Fame.

