Triple H to reunite popular WWE faction by booking another heel turn? Chances explored

Following the events of this week's WWE RAW, Triple H may book a massive heel turn, reuniting a popular faction in the process. After weeks of animosity, Asuka and Rhea Ripley finally collided in the main event of the show. The two stars took each other to their limits before a slight miscommunication with Kairi Sane cost The Empress of Tomorrow the bout, allowing Ripley to score the victory.After the match, Asuka took out Mami with the mist, prompting IYO SKY to come out. However, the 43-year-old also laid out SKY. While The Empress of Tomorrow had been acting like a heel for a while now, her actions on Monday solidified her status as a villain.Now, The Genius of the Sky could follow the veteran to the dark side and turn heel, reuniting Damage CTRL. SKY has been stuck in the middle of the ongoing feud between Asuka and Ripley, trying to maintain her ties with both.While The Genius of the Sky was gutted after the betrayal by her &quot;friend&quot; on Monday, it might end up acting as a wake-up call, reminding SKY of the success she enjoyed alongside Asuka and Kairi Sane as a part of Damage CTRL.During a backstage segment with Ripley on WWE RAW, SKY stated that Asuka was family and that she wouldn't be here without her. That statement may still hold true, leading to the former Women's World Champion turning on The Eradicator in the coming weeks.While fans might believe the storyline is heading toward a tag team rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Ripley and SKY, the Triple H-led creative team could pull off a swerve by reuniting Damage CTRL, leaving Mami high and dry. That said, this is only speculation for now.Former WWE writer criticizes the angle between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors on RAWWhile fans online have been praising the segment between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors in the closing moments of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo is not impressed.While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that nobody in the arena cared about the angle at the end. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say:&quot;I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on. Like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?&quot;It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out in the coming weeks.