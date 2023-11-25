Triple H could revive the greatest faction to never have a match if multi-time world champion finally returns to WWE

Triple H is the creative oversight in WWE. The Game was given full control of the booking aspect by the TKO Group Holdings officials several weeks into the merger of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and the UFC. He is looking to deliver a masterpiece with the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

One of the marquee matches at the event will see the collision of Team Bianca Belair (Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch) against Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) in the Women’s WarGames Match.

It is possible that Triple H could revive one of the greatest factions in WWE by bringing back a former multi-time world champion. The person in question is none other than Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné.

Expand Tweet

Ideally, Banks would team up with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley as WWE’s Four Horsewomen against Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Meiko Satomura at a future Survivor Series Premium Live Event. This match looks incredible on paper, but it remains to be seen if the fans will ever get to witness it in real life.

Which members of the Four Horsewomen were part of Triple H’s entrance at WWE WrestleMania 30?

Triple H is known for many things, and one of them is his epic WrestleMania entrances. The Game has had some of the coolest entrances at The Grandest Stage of Them All. From his iconic entrance at WrestleMania 22 to the epic arrival at WrestleMania 30, The Cerebral Assassin has given the fans some great moments.

Speaking of WrestleMania 30, did you know that two of WWE’s Four Horsewomen were part of the entourage that joined The King of Kings for his epic entrance? The stars in question are Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, and Charlotte Flair, and they were also joined by Alexa Bliss.

Watch Triple H's WrestleMania 30 entrance below:

Click here to see the list of superstars who have been part of The Game’s WrestleMania entrances over the years.

Do you think Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here