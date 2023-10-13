Triple H's announcement to hurt Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown? Predicting what could happen

The season premiere of SmackDown this week will feature the presence of Triple H and the return of Roman Reigns. The Game will grace the show with his presence to make some huge announcements.

HHH could possibly spoil Reigns' homecoming as he could punish the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for going on on a hiatus. When announcing the World Heavyweight Championship, The Game made a point to reference having a world champion who is actually present, seemingly taking a shot at The Head of the Table.

Therefore, Triple H could admonish Roman Reigns and put him under an obligation to defend his title at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Chief Content Officer could even handpick Reigns' opponent for Crown Jewel on SmackDown.

If this happens, it will inevitably enrage The Tribal Chief and spoil his return to the show. However, it is just speculation and the chances of it happening are apparently quite low. Roman Reigns is currently at the pinnacle of the industry, and no one dares defy the Head of the Table. Thus, The Game reprimanding him looks like a far-fetched scenario.

Possible things Triple H can do at SmackDown

The Cerebral Assassin will return to SmackDown after not appearing on the blue brand for a while. The WWE Universe has been speculating about what HHH has in store for the season premiere of the blue brand.

Triple H could possibly introduce WWE's newest signee, Jade Cargill, to the main roster this week on the season premiere of SmackDown. It is because Cargill has appeared twice in WWE programming, including backstage appearances at Fastlane and NXT.

Thus, her main roster debut looks to be on the horizon and could happen this week on the blue brand. One of the other things The Game could do this week is make a major announcement about the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

There have been quite a bit of rumors that the Tag Team Titles will be split and new titles will be introduced, which could end the "brand-specific" tag of the current championships.

Apart from this, Triple H is also expected to make huge announcements about the upcoming premium live events, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, that will take place next month in November.

