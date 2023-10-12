5 major WWE stars who could return ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE presents its annual Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023. This marks the fifth year that the company has partnered with Saudi Arabian officials to bring the event to their country. In previous years, fans in attendance witnessed some incredible matches. This year is expected to be no different.

Last year's Crown Jewel main event saw Logan Paul boldly challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Before that, the event featured huge main events, including big-name superstars such as The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and D-Generation X to name a few.

As we look forward to the 2023 Crown Jewel event, the card is still a long way from being finalized. With that said, fans can't help but wonder who may appear, or return to action. Today we take a look at those possibilities. Here is our list of 5 major WWE Superstars who could return ahead of the 2023 Crown Jewel premium live event.

#5 - 2-time WWE Champion The Phenomenal AJ Styles

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is ready for a big run!

One of the most exciting superstars on the roster is The Phenomenal AJ Styles. Alongside Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim, they make up the faction known as The O.C. The stable has recently been involved in a feud with The Bloodline, which resulted in Styles being out of action.

On the September 1st episode of SmackDown, Styles was attacked backstage by Solo Sikoa. Before being attacked, AJ was set to team up with John Cena at Fastlane. LA Knight ultimately replaced Styles for the event. With Crown Jewel still weeks away, WWE officials have more than enough time to write AJ into an on-screen storyline ahead of Crown Jewel.

#4 - 10-time WWE Champion The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most destructive stars of all time.

Very few, if any names are as feared in professional wrestling as Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has humbled some of the industry's biggest names during his career, which has spanned over 2 decades. Lesnar's most recent feud ended at SummerSlam when he lost to Cody Rhodes. Following the match, the two bitter rivals embraced in a show of mutual respect for one another.

Brock Lesnar has competed at every Crown Jewel event thus far. Brock has dominated the show, with a record of 3 wins, and 1 loss. Lesnar's only loss came at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event in 2021. While Lesnar may not have time for a strong buildup ahead of this year's Crown Jewel, he could make things interesting and difficult for anyone he crosses paths with en route to the show.

#3 - 14-time WWE Champion The Viper Randy Orton

The Legend Killer Randy Orton.

When the history books are re-written, there is no question that Randy Orton will be recognized as one of the greatest superstars of all time.

Since his career began in 2000, Orton has been a loyal WWE Superstar, spending his entire run with the company. Randy has been one of the most consistent and successful members of the roster until a back injury unfortunately sidelined The Viper over a year ago.

It's not exactly known when Randy Orton will officially return to action. However, the rumors are all over the place, but many expect him to be back sooner rather than later. However, Orton's rehab has reportedly gone well after a successful back fusion surgery. With that in mind, Orton is one major name who could come in and be an immediate contender for Roman Reigns' title.

#2 - Social media mogul Logan Paul

Logan Paul could return after his boxing match.

When Logan Paul infiltrated the wrestling world at WrestleMania 37, as Sami Zayn's ringside guest, many fans were skeptical about an outsider coming into the sport. However, since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul has proved his worth as a legitimate WWE Superstar.

The internet sensation is no stranger to the Crown Jewel event. In the main event of last year's show, Logan Paul lost to Roman Reigns in a title match. With that said, Logan impressed the WWE Universe with his stellar performance. Logan is set to compete in a boxing match in just a matter of days. There should be enough time for him to be involved in the upcoming Crown Jewel if WWE officials decide to use him in some way.

#1 - 8-time WWE Champion "The Great One" The Rock

The Rock could return to set up for a feud with Roman!

If there were ever a pro wrestling Mount Rushmore constructed, The Rock would be among the faces on it. The Rock is a third-generation superstar from the legendary Maivia wrestling family.

The Rock became one of the major players who contributed to the massive success of The Attitude Era and would go on to become a Triple Crown Champion.

The Rock has moved his focus into being a box office megastar, being featured in many major films. The Rock is also one of the owners of the XFL, which is currently doing very well under his leadership. With that in mind, he still has deep roots in professional wrestling. The WWE Universe recently witnessed his surprise appearance during an episode of SmackDown, where he took down Austin Theory.

Since the inception of The Bloodline, there have been rumors of a potential family feud involving The Rock and Roman Reigns. With Roman being at the very pinnacle of the industry, there is no bigger name than The Rock that could disrupt the massive momentum that The Tribal Chief is currently enjoying.

