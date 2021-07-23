Triple H congratulates Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with a customized championship belt

For years now, Triple H and WWE have continued with a trend that they set ages ago, where the company hands a customized WWE Championship belt to the winner of any major sports league.

Be it the winners of the NFL, English Premier League, MLB and even the IPL, WWE have not failed to deliver a customized belt to the winner of the league.

With the NBA Playoffs came to a close recently, and the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top as NBA Champions off the back of some stellar performances from their superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Kris Middleton.

The Bucks beat the Suns in a thrilling series that ended with the former coming out on top four games to two.

In traditional WWE fashion, Triple H and the company were quick to send over the belt, which the Bucks graciously accepted. The Game also acknowledged and congratulated them for their performance on Twitter. The Bucks also shared a picture of Bobby Portis with the belt on his shoulder.

The Bucks were the more deserving team throughout the series and an NBA Finals MVP performance from their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo helped them reach their goal.

It's great to see WWE acknowledge the hard work and dedication from Giannis and the team.

Triple H and WWE are working on new ways to attract more fans

WWE are constantly looking to improve their product

The NBA is one of the most popular leagues in the world, bringing in hundreds and thousands of new fans every year to watch their product. Similarly, WWE has a huge fanbase across the world.

However, the company are still looking to attract new fans and customers and are apparently taking a hard look at their current product.

Triple H recently spoke to Dan Gelston of the North State Journal about the ThunderDome Era and how WWE are heading back on the road.

When on the topic of RAW's ratings, Triple H addressed the recent record-low ratings of the red brand and claimed that WWE are taking a "hard look" at their product and how it can attract more fans.

