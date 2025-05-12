Triple H to strip top WWE champion of their title after what happened at Backlash 2025? Chances explored

WWE Backlash concluded on a high, with John Cena retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The event also witnessed the debut of former NJPW star Jeff Cobb, seemingly appearing as a new member of Bloodline.

However, after an unfortunate incident during the event, WWE CCO Triple H might have to strip a top WWE champion of her title. It's Lyra Vakyria's Intercontinental Championship.

The Irish star might have retained her title against 'The Man' Becky Lynch convincingly. However, Lyra possibly suffered a broken nose during the match, which might force her to relinquish her title on tonight's episode of RAW. This might also keep her out of action for a few weeks.

During the title bout at Backlash, the reigning IC Champion received a brutal super kick from Becky, which might have left Lyra with a broken nose. She covered her face right after that kick, and blood was also oozing from her nose. Ring announcer Michael Cole commented that the 28-year-old superstar might have broken her nose.

Lyra, however, somehow managed to outsmart Becky with a quick pin, after which The Man went hammer and tongs at her former friend. Becky started throwing punches at Lyra, even as the champion tried to protect her face.

Triple H could strip Lyra of her title on tonight's episode of RAW, and possibly announce a battle royal on RAW tonight to crown the winner.

Becky Lynch could become the new Women's WWE Intercontinental Champion

If the WWE management announces a Women's Battle Royal to decide the next Women's Intercontinental Champion, then Becky Lynch might come out as the winner. Many expected the former WWE Women's World Champion to win the title at Backlash.

However, that didn't happen. It was perhaps the creative team's call to ultimately pass on the torch to Lyra Valkyria. After the unfortunate incident at the premium live event, if WWE goes ahead with a battle royal for the IC Title, Becky can beat the other stars inside the squared circle to capture the gold.

That would align perfectly with the current storyline involving Bayley, as The Role Model could then return to take revenge for herself, and for her friend, Lyra Valkyria.

Becky and Bayley can confront each other at Money in the Bank PLE, which is on June 7, 2025. At the event, The Man can drop the title to Bayley and continue her heel run.

All eyes will be on tonight's episode of RAW. There are chances of Lyra Valkyria relinquishing her title and a new winner being crowned, possibly in the main event of the show.

