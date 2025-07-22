  • home icon
  Triple H has subtly confirmed 2-time WWE champion is turning babyface for the first time in his career

Triple H has subtly confirmed 2-time WWE champion is turning babyface for the first time in his career

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Jul 22, 2025 08:42 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is WWE CCO [Image Source: WWE.com]

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a blockbuster, featuring several big matches and compelling segments. It shed light on the upcoming direction for multiple feuds and storylines heading into SummerSlam. Triple H also teased a major character change for a two-time champion, which the WWE Universe has been clamoring for the past two years.

The Game may have subtly revealed that Austin Theory is turning babyface for the first time in his WWE career. Since debuting in the Stamford-based promotion, the 27-year-old has been working as a heel. It looks like he is finally getting a fresh start. Although Theory wasn't on the show, a major development took place on Monday Night RAW amid his absence.

Several clues suggest that the Triple H-led creative team may have almost confirmed that Austin Theory will return to the company as a beloved babyface.

WWE confirmed the end of A-Town Down Under

This week on RAW, WWE showcased a backstage segment between Grayson Waller and The New Day. The Aussie icon dropped a bombshell by revealing that his alliance with Austin Theory has officially ended and that the latter is injured. This sudden breakup, revealed in a casual backstage conversation rather than a dramatic in-ring moment, came as a surprise to many fans.

Regardless of how it happened, the fact that this segment was shown suggests that Theory is done with Waller. It may be a subtle hint that the 27-year-old is now ready to return with a new character, possibly as a babyface. The segment highlighted Grayson Waller's heel persona, as he blatantly abandoned his long-time partner during his injury.

Grayson Waller talked trash about Austin Theory

During the backstage segment on RAW, Grayson Waller used some harsh words against Austin Theory. He referred to his former tag team partner as "that idiot" and "240-pound dead weight." Waller also posted a video after RAW, disparaging Theory once again. Well, trash-talking about a superstar is a common storytelling tactic to set up a babyface turn for the targeted superstar.

WWE often uses heel superstars to disparage absent or sidelined stars to generate sympathy and anticipation for their return as babyfaces. By having Grayson Waller mock or belittle Austin Theory in his absence, Triple H seems to be positioning the former United States Champion as an underdog. The Game has seemingly set the stage for Austin Theory's return as a heroic babyface.

Austin Theory's absence from WWE TV

Austin Theory has been absent from WWE television for quite some time. Whether he's actually injured or deliberately kept off remains unclear. However, the creative team usually writes superstars off television to give them a transition. The company often uses absences to reset a superstar's character, allowing the creative team to repackage them.

Therefore, Theory's notable absence is seemingly an indication that he will return to RAW as a babyface. The fact that he is being told as injured could be a storyline device to explain his hiatus while building sympathy for his eventual return. The recent break could serve as a perfect opportunity for Triple H to rejuvenate Austin Theory's career by changing his character.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Neda Ali
