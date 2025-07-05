  • home icon
  • Triple H subtly spoiled real-life Bloodline member plans on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Jul 05, 2025 11:40 GMT
Triple H might have spoiled major WWE star plans. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Image via WWE YouTube]

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with the new Bloodline standing tall. Solo Sikoa's faction destroyed Jacob Fatu and took him out in the closing moments of the show.

Besides this, it appears that Triple H has subtly spoiled real-life Bloodline member Naomi's future plans. This was done when WWE introduced Naomi with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase in a backstage segment.

This was disclosed when Naomi attacked Jade Cargill and unveiled her custom MITB Caution Tape briefcase. If there were imminent cash-in plans for the 37-year-old star, then the Stamford-based promotion might not have introduced a custom briefcase for the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

also-read-trending Trending

Giving her a new briefcase seems a subtle indication that Naomi is not cashing in her contract anytime soon. It's important to note that the Triple H-led creative team has followed a similar pattern with Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, who introduced his custom briefcase this past Monday.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Vince Russo criticized Triple H's booking on the most recent WWE SmackDown

The segment involving Naomi and Jade Cargill last night received a great reaction from fans, who were happy with The Glow getting a custom briefcase. Meanwhile, on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized Triple H for his booking of the same, calling it ''high school stuff.''

''Obviously, they shot this before the show because they just had the in-ring, and Jade goes to Trish. Oh, so you just became the number one. Like you, you could tell it was out of sequence, but that wasn't even the problem with this. Then Naomi comes and gives her this weak case shot, and Jade Cargill goes down like a ton of bricks, selling the back of her head. Naomi's doing the fake laugh. And I'm like, 'Bro, this is high school stuff, man,"' Russo said.
youtube-cover

The feud between Naomi and Jade Cargill is anticipated to escalate in the coming weeks. At WWE Evolution 2025, The Glow will lock horns with The Storm in a No Holds Barred Match.

Edited by Yash Mittal
