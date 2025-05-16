Triple H to swerve the WWE Universe by having popular superstar turn heel? Exploring the possibility

Triple H might be planning a major swerve that could shock WWE fans. As the Chief Content Officer and creative head of WWE, The Game is known for pulling off sudden character changes to keep fans guessing. He may now be on the verge of turning one of the most loved babyfaces in the women’s division back into a heel.

Ad

All signs point toward a potential heel turn for Rhea Ripley, who has been in a strange spot after losing the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator isn’t new to playing villain, as it was just last year that Ripley turned babyface after Dominik Mysterio betrayed her at SummerSlam to side with Liv Morgan. Since then, Mami has been a top babyface in WWE, and continues to get loud cheers every time she shows up. But now, after losing the Women’s World Championship and failing to regain it at WrestleMania 41, a heel turn might be on the cards again.

Ad

Trending

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ripley teamed up with IYO to take down Roxanne Perez and Giulia on the recent edition of RAW, but made sure SKY realizes that she has her eyes on the title. After the match, a backstage clip showed Ripley telling IYO, “Don’t forget I want this back.” It could be a sign that Triple H is brewing up a slow heel turn for Ripley, which could materialize on the upcoming episode of RAW or drag it out until this year's SummerSlam.

Ad

While fans have grown used to seeing Ripley as a babyface, some might feel her character has become repetitive. A heel turn might be just what she needs to freshen things up.

While nothing is official yet, Triple H could be planning a potential heel turn for the former Women's World Champion to kick off a new feud and possibly bring the gold back to her waist. With The Judgment Day lurking in the background and the women’s division heating up, a heel turn for The Eradicator could shake up the scene big time.

Ad

Has Triple H taken up a new role before WWE SmackDown?

Triple H, who has been leading WWE’s creative team in recent years, took on a fun new role just hours before SmackDown. The WWE Chief Content Officer stepped away from his usual backstage duties to dive into the world of WWE card collecting — a hobby that has gained huge popularity among wrestling fans thanks to the Topps WWE cards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In a special segment with Sam Roberts, the Hall of Famer unboxed the latest set of Topps cards. He pulled out names like Bianca Belair and Bron Breakker. Seeing Triple H in a more relaxed setting was a surprising but refreshing change. The Game was dressed casually instead of his trademark suit. The moment gave fans a rare look at a lighter side of Triple H, showing his genuine excitement for a growing part of the WWE fan culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More