Triple H to take former WWE Women's Champion off TV after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Modified May 17, 2025 06:29 GMT
Triple H may take a WWE star off television [Credit: WWE.com]
Triple H may take a WWE star off television [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight, and the show featured several fantastic matches. Arguably, the match of the night was the bout between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax.

The two clashed over the WWE Women's Championship, and it was physical and intense. In the end, Tiffany Stratton won, and Nia was left a bloody mess. In fact, Jax was so badly banged up that there is a chance Triple H could temporarily take her off television.

At one point towards the end of the match, Nia attempted to use a steel chair on Tiffany. However, The Buff Barbie saw it coming. Tiffany Stratton proceeded to kick the steel chair right into the face of the former WWE Women's Champion.

Nia Jax instantly began to bleed. Tiffany then landed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win. From there, Jax effectively no-sold the intense and physical match to walk to the back, likely to receive medical attention from WWE staff.

While Nia has since commented on the injury, it isn't quite clear how bad her wound is, how long the recovery will be, or if any side effects, such as a concussion, are present. Due to these legitimate concerns, Triple H may take Jax off television temporarily so she can heal up.

Nia Jax is seemingly out of the WWE Women's Championship picture anyway

While it is never ideal for The Game to have to take somebody off television, especially a top star, this particular instance actually worked out relatively well. Triple H might not be in such a tough spot this time around.

While it isn't clear what creative plans Triple H may have had for Nia Jax following her loss on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, one thing is evident: she is out of the Women's Championship picture. At the very least, Jax was out of the picture for the time being.

Tiffany and Nia had a great main event match, but Stratton defeated Nia Jax fair and square. She even thwarted Nia's attempt to cheat and kicked out of Jax's finishing move. There is no question left about who the better competitor is between the two women.

This means it will be easy to take Nia off television for however long is necessary. Tiffany Stratton can move on to whatever feud is next. Meanwhile, Nia can recover, and she has a chance for a reset once she returns fully healthy.

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

