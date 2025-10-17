Triple H to take the Women’s Intercontinental Title off Becky Lynch for one reason? Possibility explored

Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri next week on RAW. Well, no one is actually expecting a title change in this match, as Dupri is a big underdog when it comes to winning gold. However, WWE's creative head, Triple H, could pull off one of the biggest shockers on RAW by taking that title away from Lynch.This potential upset might be the outcome of the emotional state of the current champion. Becky Lynch could lose her coveted title due to one reason: she could still be reeling from the emotional turmoil of what happened with Seth Rollins this week on RAW. The Visionary suffered a shocking betrayal at the hands of his own faction, leaving everyone stunned.More than Rollins, Lynch may have gotten the worst of it. She reposted that video on X with a caption, &quot;I’m gone for one week…&quot; indicating that she couldn't comprehend what happened in her absence. As a couple who have supported each other through the highs and lows, the emotional fallout from this betrayal could perhaps leave Big Time Becks vulnerable.This could eventually result in her losing the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Triple H could orchestrate a scenario where Maxxine Dupri capitalizes on Becky Lynch's emotional vulnerability and pins the champion with a quick roll-up to dethrone her. Lynch's shock and distraction could create the perfect storm for an improbable title change.Following that, WWE could put The Man into Seth Rollins and The Vision's storyline on RAW, as she is already linked to it. Although it would be an intriguing scenario, the angle is purely speculative. The possibility of Becky losing her gold to Maxxine is currently low.Triple H to turn Becky Lynch babyface following the recent events on RAW?Becky Lynch has been working as a heel for the past year on Monday Night RAW. She has had a significant involvement in Seth Rollins and The Vision's storyline lately. Now that Rollins suffered a betrayal at the hands of his faction, many believe that The Visionary could turn babyface.Fans have been wondering if this could also lead to Lynch turning babyface on RAW, having a domino effect. However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Big Time Becks is doing incredibly well with her current character, and it has fascinated the WWE Universe.Therefore, turning her babyface will ruin her months of hard work that Becky Lynch has put into her character. Moreover, WWE has a lot of exciting feuds yet to explore with The Man being a heel. One of those is with AJ Lee for the Intercontinental Championship.Hence, Triple H might not turn Lynch babyface so soon at this point, as it will be a grave mistake. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks following the recent developments on RAW.