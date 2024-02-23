Triple H to turn former US Champion babyface and give him a big push? Exploring potential clue

Triple H, Grayson Waller, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and others were present at the WWE Elimination Chamber’s press event. The premium live event is scheduled for February 24, 2024, and its results will determine what WrestleMania 40’s match card will look like.

Prior to this press event, WWE Superstar Austin Theory had gotten into a row with an Australian journalist over the latter’s remark about the industry. The journalist claimed that wrestling was fake, and Austin Theory defended the sport immediately and even threatened to smack the journalist for trying to undermine what wrestlers do.

The video went viral on social media and sparked debates about whether it was real-life or staged. Well, considering the video was staged, it can be used as a hint for Triple H’s plans for Austin Theory. The Game can be moving towards a face turn for Theory by portraying him as a defender of WWE and the wrestling industry.

Grayson Waller had received a similar buzz when he defended the industry on a talk show, and The Game may be trying to regenerate the same buzz for Theory and change his character.

Triple H was involved in a brawl at Elimination Chamber’s press event

Press events are a way to hype up the event. Fans look forward to superstars making an appearance and the intense rivalries surfacing.

During the press event for Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens began a brawl and laid hands on each other. Other superstars and Triple H immediately intervened to break up the fight, but The Prizefighter tried to break free of The Game’s hold to continue attacking The Maverick. It’s possible The Game might fine Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for starting a brawl during the press event, but especially Owens for trying to move The Game from interfering.

Both Logan Paul and Kevin Owens are scheduled for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.