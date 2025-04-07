Triple H to turn heel at WrestleMania & form Super Authority with 2 other WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

WWE legend Triple H is the man in charge as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Everything that happens in the promotion on-screen has to through him. However, before being a top executive, The Game had a legendary in-ring career. The Stamford-based promotion and fans will be celebrating his iconic run this year as he is being inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Triple H hasn’t been part of any televised storyline in a minute. However, things might change at WrestleMania this year. The Game could come out to stop The Rock from trying to manipulate his position as a member of the TKO Board of Directors to help John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes.

However, in a shocking twist, Triple H might turn heel, adopting his old evil boss gimmick and form “Super Authority” with The Rock and John Cena, helping The Franchise Player win and capture the title.

Cena subtly gave a hint about Triple H being on his side during the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he mentioned a popular quote from The Game's Authority days “Best for Business.”

Additionally, during his time in AEW, Cody Rhodes took multiple shots at Hunter and, on one occasion, also hammered his signature throne. WWE CCO could finally take revenge on Rhodes for disrespecting him in the past.

Authority 2.0 could do wonders for the company, especially with the star power of Triple H, John Cena, and The Rock. That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this point, the fans must tune in to see how the story unfolds.

Wrestling veteran stated that fans could see “Corporate Cena” under one condition WWE

Last month, while discussing John Cena’s shocking heel turn on his podcast The Stevie Richards Show, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards expressed that fans could see “Corporate Cena” just like “Corporate Austin” if The Franchise Player manages to win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes], which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," he said.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds.

