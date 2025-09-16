Triple H to turn two of his beloved WWE Superstars heel and form a new team? Why it could happen at Wrestlepalooza

WWE is set to host Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, and the Triple H-led creative team has put together a stacked card for the show. Since the event will mark the Stamford-based company's streaming debut on ESPN, The Game will look to ensure that it lives up to the hype.One of the matches set to take place at the upcoming PLE is between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship. Given the talents involved, the bout will surely be spectacular. However, there is a possibility of a massive swerve unfolding this weekend, as Rhea Ripley and Asuka could turn heel and interfere in the title match between Vaquer and SKY.The Eradicator and The Empress of Tomorrow are involved in a complicated rivalry that started with Asuka taking issue with IYO SKY's growing friendship with Ripley. The 43-year-old has been rather dominant in calling the shots, and while she claims to be &quot;helping&quot; SKY, her behavior tells a different story.The Genius of the Sky has repeatedly made it clear that she wants to win the title by herself, but her former Damage CTRL stablemate has ignored her wishes so far. While SKY should be focusing on her opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, she is stuck in the middle of the ongoing feud between Ripley and Asuka.Interestingly, during this week's RAW, Mami declared that she would be coming for the Women's World Championship after Wrestlepalooza in a backstage segment with Vaquer. After losing the title earlier this year to IYO SKY, Ripley has failed to regain it despite several attempts.Now, watching a rising star like The Dark Angel, who has taken WWE by storm since arriving, receive a title shot may not sit well with the Australian. The jealousy could lead to Mami turning heel and attacking Vaquer this Saturday.On the other hand, The Empress of Tomorrow could do the same to her &quot;friend&quot;, IYO SKY. It is evident that The Genius of the Sky's success in WWE has been bothering the 43-year-old. Therefore, given their similar motives, Asuka and Ripley's feud could turn into an alliance at Wrestlepalooza, disrupting the Women's World Championship match.Mami and Asuka have been two of Triple H's favorite WWE Superstars since their time in NXT. To create a shocking moment in Indianapolis, The Game could have two of his most trusted soldiers turn heel and join forces. That said, this is just speculation for now.Former WWE writer criticizes Rhea Ripley's booking on RAWWith the Women's World Championship revolving around IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley has taken a backseat on RAW. Despite being one of the most popular stars in the company, Mami has barely gotten any TV time in the last few weeks.The Eradicator last competed on the August 25 episode of the Monday night show, where she defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Since then, the Australian has mostly appeared in backstage segments.While speaking on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo called out the Stamford-based promotion for Ripley's recent booking. Here is what Russo had to say:&quot;This is just hysterical because the backstage vignettes with these three—it's been six weeks now. This has been the fourth week in a row where we have seen Rhea Ripley in the back. In literally a 30-second segment, four weeks in a row.&quot; Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Eradicator.