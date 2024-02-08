Triple H to do the unthinkable for Cody Rhodes? Exploring potential swerve

The Rock returned to SmackDown last week and seemingly replaced Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40. This did not sit well with the WWE Universe, and fans swarmed social media with their support of The American Nightmare.

WWE was reportedly closely monitoring the reactions. Fans expect the company to give Rhodes back the WrestleMania 40 main event, but there is a chance it won’t happen. The Rock is calling the shots backstage, and currently has more authoritative say in creative than even Triple H.

However, Triple H remains the Chief Content Officer. Even though Johnson has increased influence, The Game has held the majority of creative power ever since TKO was formed. Since HHH is all about giving the fans what they want, he can invoke his creative control, and have Roman Reigns fight both The Rock and Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

What The Game can do is schedule The Tribal Chief against The Brahma Bull on Night 1. Reigns would be the overwhelming favorite to defeat The Rock, due to the legend's status as a part-timer. Once Reigns retains the championship, Triple H could give The American Nightmare his much-deserved WrestleMania 40 main event.

Pulling double duty isn’t something new for Roman Reigns. In fact, he could've pulled double duty at WrestleMania 39, but it didn’t transpire. Night 1 was headlined by The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

It’s possible Triple H will pull this off at WrestleMania 40 and give the fans what they want!

Cody Rhodes is a hot pick at WWE shop

The WWE Universe continue to rally behind The American Nightmare and have taken over social media and live shows with “We Want Cody” hashtags and signs. Furthermore, Rhodes is quite the favorite at the WWE shop.

As per the news, Cody Rhodes holds the top three positions in the top ten selling t-shirts at WWE Shop and overall has five spots within the top ten!

