Trish Stratus to announce her retirement at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Possibility analyzed

Trish Stratus is one of the WWE legends who made a brief full-time return last year but left some things unfinished, leaving some speculation that a return for this year is plausible. However, this also means that her final retirement could also soon occur.

Trish Stratus returned at the beginning of last year to help Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL, before betraying the duo after WrestleMania 39. She went on to feud with The Man and implored the help of Zoey Stark. The Hall of Famer delivered her latest match at Payback, where her former partner betrayed her after losing to Becky. Interestingly, their story may not end there.

Trish could announce her retirement days before WWE Royal Rumble 2024, as she would go on a retirement tour. This will kickstart at the Rumble, wherein she could state that she hopes to get one last shot but would fail to do so.

Stratus could end her retirement tour at Money in the Bank, which will occur in her hometown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. During the event, she could officially close her chapter by ending her feud with Zoey Stark and even passing the torch to the latter.

Another star Trish could pass the torch to is Tiffany Stratton. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and continuously impresses fans with her performances in the brand. Both women have a similar look and have been compared to one another multiple times, and Stratus has nothing but good things to say about the young star.

What did Trish Stratus say about a potential WWE return in 2024?

Becky and Trish impressed the crowd with their Steel Cage match

Due to how Stratus left things unfinished against Stark on WWE, many hope it won't be the last time they see the Hall of Famer. Fortunately, it looks like there have always been plans for her to return.

While on GAW TV, the Hall of Famer stated that she didn't expect to return to wrestling in 2023 but was glad and excited to do so. Trish Stratus thanked the fans and said she looks forward to "doing that again" in 2024.

Is Zoey Stark interested in finishing her feud with Trish Stratus?

2024 seems to be the year of finishing stories, as Zoey expressed wanting to finish hers. While on the Busted Open Holiday Party stream, Stark stated that she hopes to finish her story with the Hall of Famer.

It would be interesting to see if the former Women's Champion will indeed return this year for the final time.