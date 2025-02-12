Trish Stratus to return and challenge a current champion at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the potential

Trish Stratus made her highly anticipated return at the Women's Royal Rumble Match this month, setting the internet abuzz. Since then the WWE Universe has been wondering whether they could get more of the Hall of Famer on The Road to WrestleMania. Stratus could show up this week on SmackDown and set her signs on the Women's United States Title.

The Quintessential Diva could confront Chelsea Green, and challenge the latter to a match at the Elimination Chamber. The speculation arises due to a recent report from Fightful. The multi-time Women's Champion was reported to be involved in the upcoming premium live event in some capacity.

With Chelsea holding the coveted Women's US Title, she could serve as a potential opponent for the veteran at the event. Moreover, Elimination Chamber 2025 is set to take place in Canada, the home country of both superstars. Therefore, WWE could build up a high-profile showdown between two Canadians, offering Trish Stratus a grand stage for her return.

Trending

It would also provide Chelsea Green a chance to shine in front of her home crowd, especially because she has been somewhat lost in the shuffle on SmackDown lately. A legendary star like Stratus pursuing the Women's United States Championship could significantly elevate the title's prestige in WWE. Therefore, the chances of it happening seem high.

Expand Tweet

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point and only time will tell whether The Quintessential Diva return to SmackDown this week.

Trish Stratus to compete at this year's WrestleMania?

Trish Stratus is one of the most iconic names in the world of pro wrestling. Her homecoming at Royal Rumble has caused fans to wonder whether the veteran would be involved in WrestleMania this year. There are chances that Stratus might compete at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

The Canadian superstar delivered an incredible performance during the Women's Royal Rumble match showcasing her readiness, with no signs of ring rust. Moreover, with reports of her appearance at the Elimination Chamber PLE, it becomes highly likely that The Quintessential Diva will also appear at 'Mania.

Given her stature in the company, Trish Stratus could be involved in the Women's United States Championship picture heading to the April extravaganza. However, if WWE decides to keep her away from a title picture, the company could pit her against a rising star on the roster.

Her potential return could pave the way for a memorable run with WWE. Besides, Trish Stratus competing at WrestleMania 41 will add grandeur to the spectacle which is why the chances of it happening are quite high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback