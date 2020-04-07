Tucker reveals the "only thing left" for Heavy Machinery to do on WWE SmackDown

Otis finally exacted revenge on Dolph Ziggler last night.

Tucker soon revealed what Heavy Machinery plans to do next.

Otis was assisted by Mandy Rose in defeating Dolph Ziggler and Tucker made sure to thank her for the same.

Last night at WrestleMania 36, Otis finally exacted revenge on Dolph Ziggler and pinned him in the middle of the ring. The Heavy Machinery member was assisted by none other than Mandy Rose during the closing moments of the match. Rose came down to the ring, slapped her former best friend Sonya Deville, and hit a low blow on Ziggler. It was enough for Otis to connect a Caterpiller on Ziggler and pick up the victory.

Soon after the match was done and dusted, Tucker posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, breaking down the events that transpired on night 2 of WrestleMania 36. He had tons of praise for Mandy Rose as well as Otis.

Tucker revealed that when he was told that he won't be able to accompany Otis in the WrestleMania match due to an injury he suffered at the hands of Ziggler on SmackDown, it broke his heart to the core. He added that he feels it is his job to take care of his brother, Otis, and to make sure that no one breaks his heart. He thanked Rose for "doing the right thing" and giving his friend a chance to prove how amazing he is. He also apologized to her for questioning her intentions.

Tucker finished off the tweet by stating the only goal left for Heavy Machinery on SmackDown is to win the Blue brand's Tag Team title belts. Check out the tweet below:

The love triangle storyline featuring Rose, Otis, and Ziggler was a major attraction on SmackDown for a while now. Otis' failed Valentine date made fans hate Ziggler with all their heart, and they were clamoring for the good guy to stand tall in the end. That's what happened last night at WrestleMania, and Otis finally got together with Rose.

After the match, Tucker took to Twitter and suggested a faction name for Heavy Machinery, now that Rose has joined the duo. "Golden Machinery" was approved by Rose in her response to Tucker. She also made sure to let Tucker know that she has forgiven him for questioning her intentions.

Now that fans have seen Otis walk out with his head held high and the woman he loves by his side, all that's really left is for them to see him win Championship gold on Friday nights.