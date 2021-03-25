Twitter reacts to The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE India recently revealed that The Great Khali is the newest inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Great Khali's former on-screen manager Ranjin Singh broke the news to the former World Champion in an IGTV video that was posted to WWE India's official Instagram handle.

"You're going into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. Hey, congratulations, Khali. You are one of the next inductees into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. I am so happy and so proud to give you this news." said Ranjin Singh to The Great Khali.

As first revealed in an exclusive edition of #WWENow India, The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/Gjbc9DRRNU — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

The Great Khali had a dominant WWE run in the mid-2000s

The Great Khali made his way to WWE's main roster shortly after WrestleMania 22 where The Undertaker had defeated Mark Henry in a Casket match. Khali was introduced to the WWE Universe on an episode of SmackDown and he put The Deadman down with ease in his very first appearance.

He went on to defeat The Undertaker at Judgment Day 2006 and was later heavily pushed on WWE SmackDown.

During his time in WWE, Khali feuded with the likes of John Cena, Batista, and Triple H over the major Championships in the company at the time.

Khali won his first and only World Heavyweight title on an episode of SmackDown on July 20, 2007. He achieved the feat by winning a 20-man battle royal for the title. Batista eventually defeated Khali and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat match at Unforgiven 2007 to win the title.

The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame induction reveal was certainly a big surprise for him as well as his family. His appearances on WWE TV helped the company score a lot of new fans from the Indian subcontinent.

His Hall of Fame induction announcement garnered a string of interesting responses from several pro-wrestlers as well as the WWE Universe on Twitter. Let's take a look at some of those reactions:

An absolute attraction, The Great Khali brought a physical presence to the ring unlike any other. A proud representative of his country, he’s helped to usher in a new generation of Indian talent who will leave their mark on @WWE! Congratulations Khali! https://t.co/JFPcx2lk8d — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2021

So happy for THE GREAT KHALI on his induction into the @wwe HALL OF FAME!!!!! So proud of you, my friend!🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fs5yl3xBL7 — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) March 24, 2021

I knew the Great Khali was a first-ballot HOF’er when this happened: pic.twitter.com/ajQRDII3LA — THE PALDOME (@Hamanicart617) March 24, 2021

My first memory of wrestling was Batista vs. The Great Khali...



My 10 year old mind was blown and I haven’t looked back since.



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/AvuihtGQM6 — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 24, 2021

One time I wrestled Kane and the Great Khali in back to back weeks. Khali knocked me out, yet I still think Kane hits harder. That should tell you something. Congrats to both Hall of Famers! — Colin Delaney (@ExtremelyCute) March 24, 2021

my favorite thing about The Great Khali?



his insistence on holding the World Heavyweight Championship upside down, like, EVERY time#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/AktKIqifi1 — Dr. Showoff (Doc Bruce) (@B_Lee253) March 24, 2021

Will never forget when Khali squeezed the life out of Rey’s head. — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) March 24, 2021

The Longest Yard now has four WWE Hall of Famers in it -- Great Khali, Goldberg, Steve Austin, Kevin Nash. I wonder if Bob Sapp's time is coming!! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 24, 2021

I have loved him from the start. (See pic below circa 2009)



From the upside down belt, inability to squash a melon, khali kiss cam, punjabi playboy, his epic cement ad (YT it) The Great Khali goin in the HOF is amazing! 😀😀😀🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/FUFgfYH9Nr — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) March 24, 2021

you're clueless if you dont think he should be in the HOF — Kieran (@Kieran96cfc) March 24, 2021

I'm looking forward to the Great Khali's speech at the Hall of Fame 😂pic.twitter.com/AAYuShaqbB — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) March 24, 2021

Very happy to see my former boss and gym partner, The Great Khali being inducted into the Hall of Fame. No cap, this man has work ethic like no other. pic.twitter.com/igKouwWueq — Ethan HD (He/Him) (@REALEthanHD) March 24, 2021

The Great Khali deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I don’t care what anybody says pic.twitter.com/4UeplSPrqA — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) March 24, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Kane and The Great Khali have both been announced for the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2021.



Kane, I can get behind on the induction, but I'm honestly confused about Khali. But you know what? Hall Of Fame is all about showing RESPECT! So congratulations to both! — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) March 24, 2021

Why? He could barely walk let alone wrestle — Liam McEvoy (@liammcevoy152) March 24, 2021

