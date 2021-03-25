Twitter reacts to The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE India recently revealed that The Great Khali is the newest inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.
The Great Khali's former on-screen manager Ranjin Singh broke the news to the former World Champion in an IGTV video that was posted to WWE India's official Instagram handle.
"You're going into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. Hey, congratulations, Khali. You are one of the next inductees into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. I am so happy and so proud to give you this news." said Ranjin Singh to The Great Khali.
The Great Khali had a dominant WWE run in the mid-2000s
The Great Khali made his way to WWE's main roster shortly after WrestleMania 22 where The Undertaker had defeated Mark Henry in a Casket match. Khali was introduced to the WWE Universe on an episode of SmackDown and he put The Deadman down with ease in his very first appearance.
He went on to defeat The Undertaker at Judgment Day 2006 and was later heavily pushed on WWE SmackDown.
During his time in WWE, Khali feuded with the likes of John Cena, Batista, and Triple H over the major Championships in the company at the time.
Khali won his first and only World Heavyweight title on an episode of SmackDown on July 20, 2007. He achieved the feat by winning a 20-man battle royal for the title. Batista eventually defeated Khali and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat match at Unforgiven 2007 to win the title.
The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame induction reveal was certainly a big surprise for him as well as his family. His appearances on WWE TV helped the company score a lot of new fans from the Indian subcontinent.
His Hall of Fame induction announcement garnered a string of interesting responses from several pro-wrestlers as well as the WWE Universe on Twitter. Let's take a look at some of those reactions:
The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt wishes to The Great Khali for his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction!