Twitter reacts to Monday Night RAW (October 14, 2019): Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and others comment on the show

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins

RAW kicked off this week with a matchup between the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The Man picked up a hard-earned win over The Queen and allowed the Red brand to make the first overall pick on the second night of this year's WWE Draft. The WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was chosen by RAW as their initial pick alongside Charlotte Flair and Andrade. SmackDown, on the other hand, got the WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar and The New Day as their first-round picks.

Over the next few rounds, more than 30 Superstars including the likes of Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, and King Corbin were drafted to either of the main roster brands.

On the show, The Viking Raiders winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in their first-ever title match on the main roster. Erik and Ivar are yet to suffer a clean loss since joining the Red brand earlier this year. RAW also had Ricochet facing Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy squaring off against Cedric Alexander, and Andrade putting up a clinic against Ali.

Another major talking point of the show involved The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, facing Natalya and a partner of her choice in the main event. To the surprise of the entire WWE Universe, the Queen of Harts teamed up with her arch-nemesis Lacey Evans but they couldn't gain a victory over the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In the final moments of the show, Seth Rollins crashed Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and quoting the WWE Universal Champion, he "burned it down". Overall, WWE put up a pretty solid episode of the Red brand this week and here we have accumulated some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the show.

Women’s wrestling has never been hotter & I’m beyond proud to help build any division I’m in. Kabuki Warriors are the REAL DEAL & even my nemesis Lacey Evans kicked ass tonight. After years of persevering, I have proven time & time again, that I DO belong in the MAIN EVENT. #Raw pic.twitter.com/YLp1L4D8ni — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 15, 2019

Excellent Storytelling!

THIS Was The Moment For Me.

“Why Are You Doing This To Me Seth?”



Look At Bray’s Face



He’s Coming Off As A Deeply Disturbed Man Who Retreats Into This Funhouse To Feel Safe.



Now It’s Gone.

All That’s Left Is The Fiend. 😬

Yowie Fucking Wowie. #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/URVhLKI7mt — ❌CULT OF PERSONALITY❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) October 15, 2019

I really wish that @WWEBrayWyatt would’ve created the construct of the #FireflyFunHouse on The #HardyCompound. @BenjaminSenor would have sacrificed everything to protect the FFH. It was a TREASURE.



The INCENDIARISM that happened on #RAW was an UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY. pic.twitter.com/h8VBpfoiQ5 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 15, 2019

Bray really has terrible real estate luck. #RAW — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) October 15, 2019

Whew thank goodness @Sheltyb803 is still around. I almost had to report him missing he’s been gone for so long. #Raw — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 15, 2019

Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you.

It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get.



Not everyone here feels this way, however.



Quick question: How did you find it?

Are you dead? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019

What choice did I have? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

