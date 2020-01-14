Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (13th January 2020): Will Ospreay, Matt Hardy, Natalya, and others comment on the show

Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

The Architects of Pain

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Randy Orton and AJ Styles. They were interrupted by Drew McIntyre and it led to the WrestleMania 35 encounter being turned into a triple threat battle. The Scottish Psychopath went on to win the match, thereby continuing his momentum en route to Royal Rumble.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made his presence felt on the show. Unexpectedly he was confronted by R-Truth and it resulted in one of the most hilarious segments of the night. However, The Beast Incarnate eventually hit him with the F5, which allowed Mojo Rawley to pin Truth and win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Bobby Lashley found a way to pick up a win over Rusev with some help from Lana. Even Liv Morgan's interference couldn't turn the match in favor of The Bulgarian Brute. In another epic matchup, Aleister Black pinned Buddy Murphy on RAW, which would leave the former Cruiserweight Champion perplexing over the loss.

The main event of the night saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show collide with Seth Rollins and AOP in the first-ever 'Fist Fight' match. Although it looked like the Monday Night Messiah was going to suffer a loss, Murphy would interfere and help the team to win the battle.

In other words, RAW was pretty eventful this week. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

"I'm not watching WWE anymore, I'm done, it's just bad"



*Murphy attacks Big Show and joins AOP and Seth*



Me: #RAW pic.twitter.com/oD27TJbjqE — Fiending for Followers‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) January 14, 2020

I just marked out for a hug. Perfect addition to the faction. Also that Owens stage dive was nuts. #raw — STEVE HERE!! (@MFSteveHere) January 14, 2020

Who said we needed John Morrison to bring parkour back to WWE? 🤷‍♂️ #RAW @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/bLdTLv3LR5 — A-N-T ⚡️ (@ANTwontstop) January 14, 2020

Me walking into WWE HQ to demand Buddy vs. Aleister 4 next week #RAW pic.twitter.com/NRGrqTXrea — The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) January 14, 2020

Love me some @RonKillings. The Truth of R is a special & gifted entertainer. #RAW — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 14, 2020

I’m not running. I’m not hiding. I’m the FIRST @WWE 24/7 CHAMPION TO NOT COWER WITH THE TITLE. I look forward to defending this title, any time, any place. Cuz that’s how Mojo rolls. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OLzDOKusx7 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 14, 2020

🗣 R TRUTH IS A NATIONAL TREASURE! PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS #RAW — Stephanie (@theBLHW2) January 14, 2020

I want a Sioux Falls t-shirt — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 14, 2020