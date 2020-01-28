Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (27th January 2020): Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, and others comment on the show
The post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre announcing the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent. He then defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a 2-on-1 Handicap match but The Beast Incarnate took him out following the battle.
The winner of the women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair, didn't name her desired opponent for WrestleMania on the show and faced Asuka in a singles match. An interference from the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane, would result in the match ending via disqualification. WWE veteran MVP made his presence felt on the show as well but Rey Mysterio got the better of him.
Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy successfully retained the RAW Tag Team Titles against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens after The Samoan Submission Machine was forced to leave the match owing to an injury. Andrade also retained the WWE United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo courtesy of an interference from Zelina Vega. Carrillo snapped following that altercation and vented his frustrations by taking out El Idolo.
The main event of the night saw Edge make his return to RAW. He would get interrupted by Randy Orton, who teased a Rated RKO reunion. The Viper then baited Edge into an RKO and the show concluded with The Rated R Superstar being decimated by Orton.
WWE delivered a pretty eventful episode of RAW this week. It was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.