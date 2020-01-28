Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (27th January 2020): Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Mick Foley, and others comment on the show

Rated RKO

The post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre announcing the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent. He then defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a 2-on-1 Handicap match but The Beast Incarnate took him out following the battle.

The winner of the women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair, didn't name her desired opponent for WrestleMania on the show and faced Asuka in a singles match. An interference from the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane, would result in the match ending via disqualification. WWE veteran MVP made his presence felt on the show as well but Rey Mysterio got the better of him.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy successfully retained the RAW Tag Team Titles against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens after The Samoan Submission Machine was forced to leave the match owing to an injury. Andrade also retained the WWE United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo courtesy of an interference from Zelina Vega. Carrillo snapped following that altercation and vented his frustrations by taking out El Idolo.

The main event of the night saw Edge make his return to RAW. He would get interrupted by Randy Orton, who teased a Rated RKO reunion. The Viper then baited Edge into an RKO and the show concluded with The Rated R Superstar being decimated by Orton.

WWE delivered a pretty eventful episode of RAW this week. It was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

I’ve typed and deleted and typed and deleted. There is nothing I can say to express how I feel about what @RandyOrton did to @EdgeRatedR tonight...except this. 🖕🏻 #Raw — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) January 28, 2020

T-H-I-S is wrestling. History. Story-telling. An emotion-fueled return followed by a sincere level of fear and discomfort at the sight of Edge in this position. Topped off with the sheer hatred/heat felt in regards to Randy Orton... Pure intensity. I FELT that. #RAW #EdgeReturns pic.twitter.com/dv7SK1bAqx — Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) January 28, 2020

Randy Orton out there showing why he's a legend in the industry.



Heel work that good should admired for the ages. He worked that crowd like an absolute champ #Raw pic.twitter.com/mI5wdxdhtS — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) January 28, 2020

I appreciate the effort here. They took Joe out of the match, left Kevin Owens 2 on 1, so when they lose, it does’t look that bad being that it was indeed a 2 on 1...



They booked it so the AOP didn’t get involved. It’s the little things #Raw — The YWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) January 28, 2020

So just to be clear, we have @The305MVP and @MATTHARDYBRAND on the same brand and haven't reunited them?

Please don't tell our shareholders.#RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 28, 2020

Don't blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/BYbZolVOaH — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2020