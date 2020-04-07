Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (6th April 2020): Bianca Belair, Paige and others comment on RAW after WrestleMania

A return, a debut, and a title defense headlined RAW after WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe was truly shocked by what happened after WrestleMania 36 went off air!

Who would have thought we would see Drew McIntyre's first title defense tonight?

RAW after WrestleMania is known for its fair share of surprises and that is what the WWE Universe got tonight. Asuka and Liv Morgan started the show with an incredible match that clearly showed how far the former Riott Squad member has improved inside the ring.

We got a WrestleMania 36 rematch as The Street Profits defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It was deja vu for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as they found themselves again with a disadvantage as Zelina Vega helped her associates get the advantage over the champs. However, Bianca Belair had other plans. The EST of NXT made her official debut on the Red brand and evened the odds following which we got a six-person tag team match after Belair's first match against Vega on RAW ended in a DQ.

Aleister Black and Apollo Crews served up an instant classic as it was revealed that the former SmackDown Superstar is now a member of RAW. The Dutch Destroyer would emerge victorious at the end, but he was surely made to work hard for it.

Another shocking moment saw former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax return and decimate NXT's Deonna Purrazzo in a matter of minutes. The Irresistable Force even used a new finisher as she paid tribute to her friend and former Divas Champion, Paige.

However, the biggest swerve was saved for last when we were treated to some exclusive footage after WrestleMania 36. What seemed like a title celebration for Drew McIntyre quickly took a turn as WWE Legend, The Big Show, made his way to the ring with a referee.

The former WWE Champion challenged The Scotsman to a match and ensured the title was also on the line with a slap across the champ's face.

There were moments during the match were we thought McIntyre's reign would be a short one. But the WWE Champion channeled his inner Hulk Hogan and in classic WrestleMania fashion picked up the giant and slammed him to the mat.

He would then dodge a KO Punch and delivered a Claymore to put away Big Show and retain his title.

With that, let's have a look at some of the reactions from the Superstars and the WWE Universe, who were shocked by what happened at the end of the show.

Please don’t scare us like that again. #RAW — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 7, 2020

Does this technically mean that Big Show headlined WrestleMania this year? #Raw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 7, 2020

Whoever produced the Aleister Black vs Apollo Crews match well done that was a brilliant match #RAW — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 7, 2020

fastEST

strongEST

toughEST

roughEST

quickEST

greatEST



Believe that @BiancaBelairWWE will always bring her bEST to #RAW! pic.twitter.com/NOrQd7xHN5 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2020

"Bianca Belair goes HERE now."



*MASSIVE CROWD POP*



That's how I heard it.#RAW — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) April 7, 2020

You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment ❤️ @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 7, 2020

Watching @WWE #MondayNightRaw out back with a nice fire and a beautiful full moon.@TomPhillipsWWE & @ByronSaxton

I miss you guys but this ain't bad! pic.twitter.com/XRshcJuhZg — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 7, 2020

Liv Morgan’s ring work has come on leaps and bounds man, you love to see it — — (@kojiclutch) April 7, 2020

To put it bluntly, @YaOnlyLivvOnce was so evolved.

I am really surprised about that.#RAW — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 7, 2020