Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (April 27, 2020): Kevin Owens, Mick Foley, Bully Ray, and others comment on tonight's show

Tonight's show witnessed the return of Jinder Mahal and a contract signing between Rollins and McIntyre

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Samoa Joe return to the show as a commentator. Joe is currently recuperating from an injury and it will take a while for him to get medically cleared to compete.

Speaking of returns, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal also returned after nearly a year and faced Akira Tozawa in a match. The Modern Day Maharaja did not take much time to put away Tozawa with the Khallas to get the win.

Apollo Crews earned himself a shot at Andrade's United States Championship after he, Rey Mysterio, and Aleister Black defeated Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza in a three-on-three tag team match earlier in the night. Crews put on a resilient performance in what was one of the best matches of the night.

However, he suffered an unfortunate knee injury which forced the referee to call the match and declare Andrade as the winner. Later on, Crews was also ruled out of the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The show closed with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signing the contract for their championship match at Money in the Bank. McIntyre attacked Rollins and sought retribution for The Monday Night Messiah's attack against him on last week's show.

Rollins was momentarily saved by his disciple Murphy and the latter ended up on the receiving end of a Claymore Kick from McIntyre while Rollins slid away from the ring.

Tonight's show was entertaining and trending on Twitter for a long time. A lot of fans and Superstars gave their reactions regarding the show and we have compiled some of the best reactions here below.

If @The305MVP is selling, I’m buying. The man is a smooth operator on that microphone. #RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 28, 2020

We’ve saw more character development regarding Apollo Crews tonight than we have in his entire WWE career until this point.



This is how you get people invested in someone!#RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vp47zJMwLn — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 28, 2020

This was maybe the first time I’ve thought the Downward Spiral looked actually painful. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Mk00rXXd2s — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 28, 2020

The theme song is a vibe like pic.twitter.com/JwxdMkeExK — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 28, 2020

Nia hugging Ronda in the background of that Becky Wrestlemania footage #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mNGzTzeYWD — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 28, 2020