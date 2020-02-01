Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (January 31st, 2020): Mandy Rose, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and others comment on the show

Otis has a date on Valentine's Day!

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and The Usos who welcomed the fans on the journey to WrestleMania 36. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode would eventually interrupt The Bloodline and it led to the 'Loser eats dog food' six-man tag team main event match for the show.

In the first contest of the night, The Miz and John Morrison defeated The Revival, Lucha House Party, and Heavy Machinery to become the no. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In another potential contendership bout, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Fire & Desire and they may be the next in line to face The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

One of the highlights of SmackDown was the backstage confrontation between Otis and Mandy Rose which resulted in The Golden Goddess accepting a date proposal for the Valentine's Day episode of the Blue brand.

While Braun Strowman pinned Shinsuke Nakamura on the show to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sheamus picked up a win over Shorty G.

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in the main event of the night and as a result, The Lone Wolf was forced to eat dog food in the concluding segment of this week's SmackDown.

Overall, the show was pretty eventful and it was trending on social media throughout its duration. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about SmackDown and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

I told you! @ShinsukeN got these hands and I got this title! Good luck trying to stop this train now! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4Ai4XsJwhr — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 1, 2020

Roman delivering a spear to King Corbin and being too exited and giving this young boy a hug, you definitely love to see it. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/66kGlLhDtT — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) February 1, 2020

When Shinsuke Nakamura was a Champion who defended his throne with guts and honour #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/BTPRz2sDsS — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) February 1, 2020

OK, we can now move on from CHAD GABLE...2 losses, and no need to see anymore #SmackDown — The YWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) February 1, 2020

Happy for Braun but WWE dropped the ball on Shin/Sami/Cesaro faction. Would rather they be feuding with the Uso’s/Reigns or something. Factions write themselves. Give them a name and a shirt. It’s so easy. #smackdown — STEVE HERE!! (@MFSteveHere) February 1, 2020

My Beautiful 🙌🏻 Peach @WWE_MandyRose said

THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY 😁



OHHH YEAAA #TUCKy @tuckerwwe I gotta find a custom #BlueCollarSolid TUX JEAN VEST 😎 pic.twitter.com/9jVSpOazJX — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) February 1, 2020