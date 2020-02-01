Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (January 31st, 2020): Mandy Rose, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and others comment on the show
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and The Usos who welcomed the fans on the journey to WrestleMania 36. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode would eventually interrupt The Bloodline and it led to the 'Loser eats dog food' six-man tag team main event match for the show.
In the first contest of the night, The Miz and John Morrison defeated The Revival, Lucha House Party, and Heavy Machinery to become the no. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In another potential contendership bout, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Fire & Desire and they may be the next in line to face The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles.
One of the highlights of SmackDown was the backstage confrontation between Otis and Mandy Rose which resulted in The Golden Goddess accepting a date proposal for the Valentine's Day episode of the Blue brand.
While Braun Strowman pinned Shinsuke Nakamura on the show to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sheamus picked up a win over Shorty G.
Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin in the main event of the night and as a result, The Lone Wolf was forced to eat dog food in the concluding segment of this week's SmackDown.
Overall, the show was pretty eventful and it was trending on social media throughout its duration. Several WWE Superstars joined the fans in commenting about SmackDown and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.