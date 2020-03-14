Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (March 13, 2020): Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus epidemic. The Superstars of the Blue brand performed in an empty Performance Center without any live crowd.
The first match of the night was a women's tag team match where Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross took on Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. Outside interference from Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka who took down Bliss on the floor, helped Banks & Bayley to get the win.
Daniel Bryan met Drew Gulak backstage, praised him for his performance at Elimination Chamber and thanked him for pointing out his weaknesses. Bryan indicated that he is willing to learn if Gulak is eager to teach.
Later we got a one on one match pitting Bryan against Cesaro after Bryan had a confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. After a back and forth match, Bryan rolled up Cesaro out of nowhere for the win.
Tonight also saw Jeff Hardy returning to the Blue show after almost a year and taking on King Corbin. Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb on Corbin to pick up the victory. The show ended with John Cena and Bray Wyatt confronting each other inside the ring and Wyatt promising Cena that it will be a slaughter at WrestleMania 36.
Considering that it was the first time WWE conducted SmackDown from Performace Center without a live crowd, Triple H who joined Michael Cole in commentary and all other Superstars did their best to make it a fun show to watch.
We will now see some of the best tweets that highlight some of the special moments from tonight's episode.