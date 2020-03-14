Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (March 13, 2020): Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, and others comment on the show

John Cena and Bray Wyatt came face to face tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the coronavirus epidemic. The Superstars of the Blue brand performed in an empty Performance Center without any live crowd.

The first match of the night was a women's tag team match where Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross took on Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. Outside interference from Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka who took down Bliss on the floor, helped Banks & Bayley to get the win.

Daniel Bryan met Drew Gulak backstage, praised him for his performance at Elimination Chamber and thanked him for pointing out his weaknesses. Bryan indicated that he is willing to learn if Gulak is eager to teach.

Later we got a one on one match pitting Bryan against Cesaro after Bryan had a confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. After a back and forth match, Bryan rolled up Cesaro out of nowhere for the win.

Tonight also saw Jeff Hardy returning to the Blue show after almost a year and taking on King Corbin. Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb on Corbin to pick up the victory. The show ended with John Cena and Bray Wyatt confronting each other inside the ring and Wyatt promising Cena that it will be a slaughter at WrestleMania 36.

Considering that it was the first time WWE conducted SmackDown from Performace Center without a live crowd, Triple H who joined Michael Cole in commentary and all other Superstars did their best to make it a fun show to watch.

We will now see some of the best tweets that highlight some of the special moments from tonight's episode.

So Bray Wyatt just cuts promos with no one in front of him? Crazy #smackdown pic.twitter.com/9DXy7ueQPu — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) March 14, 2020

My co-workers on #SmackdownOnFox did an incredible job tonight under extremely difficult circumstances. Congratulations on a great show! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 14, 2020

Reflecting on this historic #SmackDown tonight, it's abundantly clear: Triple H was the MVP. For me, he was MVP of the week.



In one of the wildest and uncertain moments in US history, Triple H was a desperately needed dose of comedic reality. A sense of calm.



Thank you, HHH❤️ pic.twitter.com/9m8lQSbbQR — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 14, 2020

This is the best crowd reaction Roman Reigns has gotten in his entire career. Not a single boo.



Congrats big man. You finally made it.



😂😂😂 @WWERomanReigns @WWE #SMACKDOWNONFOX #SMACKDOWN — Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) March 14, 2020

I think we can all agree Triple H saved Smackdown, honestly this was the best Smackdown of 2020, this show needs Triple H #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hygspamIS9 — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) March 14, 2020

Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency ... YOU.



Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole’s facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/HslV2or7El — Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2020

Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight’s #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH, he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you! pic.twitter.com/3cbHCGV44B — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 14, 2020

Based on the smiles and buy-in from the wrestlers on the show tonight, I really think everyone thought this was the best way they could help out humanity around the World tonight. It really made me respect the guys that performed tonight so much more. #Smackdown — Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) March 14, 2020

Despite the very real hardships we are living with these days, WWE and the talent did their absolute very best to entertain YOU tonight.



GREAT JOB EVERYONE!!@WWEonFOX #SmackDown @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 14, 2020