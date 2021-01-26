Twitter reacts to this week's WWE RAW (January 25, 2021) - Kofi Kingston, Beth Phoenix, and fans react

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a highly discussed show. While there were some notable moments, the show also suffered from inconsistent booking and a botch in the six-woman tag team match that stuck out like a sore thumb.

The opening segment of RAW featured WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg having a face-off before their clash at Royal Rumble 2021. Instead of engaging in any physical interaction against each other, they were booked to align and take down The Miz and John Morrison.

Next up was Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, but the match was soon turned into a six-woman tag team match with Flair, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose teaming up to take on Baszler, Nia Jax, and Lacey Evans. Jax botched a chokeslam maneuver on Brooke. An unsatisfactory count-out finish forced WWE official Adam Pearce to restart the match, with the heel trio coming up victorious.

Xavier Woods finally accumulated a win against RETRIBUTION this week after defeating Slapjack. Post-match, Mustafa Ali attacked Woods and asked him to convince Kofi Kingston to withdraw from the Royal Rumble match.

The Miz and John Morrison won a handicap bout against Sheamus following a singles encounter between The Celtic Warrior and Morrison, where the former came up victorious. Sheamus came across as a resilient competitor who could have an impressive showing in the Rumble match.

Riddle won his gauntlet match on RAW against The Hurt Business and earned another shot at the United States Championship. The bout teased dissension between the stable, as Cedric Alexander operated with a different mindset compared to his own tag team partner (Shelton Benjamin) and MVP.

Edge made his return to RAW and announced his entry into the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Rated-R Superstar has instantly become a favorite to win the bout and he could go on to main event WrestleMania 37, possibly against Drew McIntyre in a dream match.

Randy Orton attacks Alexa Bliss during her match against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship

In the main event of this week's RAW, Alexa Bliss took on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. The match was a result of last week's non-title clash where Bliss defeated Asuka. Though this was quite similar to the previous week's bout in terms of match structure, The Goddess still stood out with her creepy and genuinely terrifying performance.

The match ended in a no-contest when Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Bliss. That said, let's see how the Twitter world reacted to this week's WWE RAW.

Wait. HE SAID WHAT — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 26, 2021

Ali, I hope you’re ready. pic.twitter.com/zKBBWyOZKT — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) January 26, 2021

poetic justice.

Woods, please tell Kofi I said “Thanks for the Royal Rumble spot.” pic.twitter.com/Q3AzMBCdkA — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2021

Mustafa Ali vs. Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 37.



This is what I need.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ew0BVTxIgx — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) January 26, 2021

I hope Alexa causes Randy’s elimination and vice versa at the #RoyalRumble. I do not want her winning the Royal Rumble match #WWERaw — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 26, 2021

Aye what the heck that was pretty cool. WWE definitely using the THUNDERDOME to their advantage with this Alexa Bliss/Fiend stuff. #WWERaw — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 26, 2021

Edge is such a GREAT actor. He makes you believe in what he is saying. #WWERAW — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 26, 2021

EDGE WILL BE IN THE ROYAL RUMBLE



LETS GOOOOO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ImSjPWnabg — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 26, 2021

Edge just announced himself in the Royal Rumble. Stop announcing people for the Royal rumble ffs #WWERAW — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 26, 2021

The best stories in pro wrestling often mirror real life.



And this story is pretty damn real. Love it so far. @BustedOpenRadio #WWERaw https://t.co/d7ZNAtjlHb — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 26, 2021

I genuinely think Sheamus is one of the most under-appreciated guys in wrestling right now.



He's been having superb matches over the past two years following a pretty serious injury - and managed to do all kinds of comedy while never losing legitimacy in the ring.#WWERAW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) January 26, 2021

I love this storytelling between Ali & Kofi because of the connection with Kofimania #wweraw — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) January 26, 2021

