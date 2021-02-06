Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown (5th February 2021): Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and more react

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown set the wheels in motion for WrestleMania 37, with both the Royal Rumble 2021 winners taking part in segments with the champions from WWE SmackDown.

In the opening segment of the night, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, made his way to the ring and demanded Edge to show up. However, The Rated-R Superstar wasn't in the building until then, which enraged the Tribal Chief, and he said that the Royal Rumble winner must answer by the end of the night.

Next up on WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio faced off against Baron Corbin for the third week in a row. While he lost during previous occasions, Dominik walked away with the victory here, after being helped by his father, Rey Mysterio. In the final stages of the bout, Mysterio went under the ring. Coming out from the other side, he held The Lone Wolf's leg, thus allowing his son to execute a 619, followed by a splash to register a victory. Though this feud has already become tedious, it seems like it will continue for a few more weeks.

Cesaro scored another win over Daniel Bryan on this week's WWE SmackDown, which adds more momentum for The Swiss Cyborg, who has been underutilized for way too long. As for Bryan, he has decidedly taken a backseat in favor of putting over other talents. As noble as this is, Bryan seems too big of a star to lose like this every week.

Next, Bayley accumulated a vital win over Ruby Riott after losing a lot of momentum in recent weeks. The story of Billie Kay trying to help The Riott Squad but accidentally costing them the match has been fun, but it can quickly lose steam if it doesn't lead to anything concrete in coming weeks.

Bianca Belair teased her WrestleMania 37 opponent on WWE SmackDown, but Carmella and Reginald didn't let the segment go smoothly. Though SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks also showed up, the segment ended with The EST of WWE taking down Reginald, but not officially naming her opponent for The Show of Shows.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated Otis and Gable in an instantly forgettable match. It's sad to see how much Otis has fallen down the pecking order since dropping his MITB contract.

In the best match of this week's WWE SmackDown, Big E defended his Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. The bout featured several notable spots and ended with Big E scoring the pin over Crews. With Zayn not being involved in the finish, we might see him getting another shot at that title, after which the Champion could move on to bigger and better things at WrestleMania 37.

Edge confronted the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the end of WWE SmackDown

After the main event match of this week's WWE SmackDown, Edge came out and spoke about how confused he is about whom to choose as his WrestleMania 37 opponent. Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. After The Rated-R Superstar mocked Reigns for bringing backup along with him, The Tribal Chief asked the two to leave the ring.

Advertisement

Reigns asked Edge to acknowledge him as his WrestleMania opponent, as no one else is a worthy champion. Just when things were escalating, Kevin Owens came from behind and laid down Reigns with a stunner. The show closed with Owens walking away, while Edge had a grin across his face. It seems like WWE wants to churn out another match from the Reigns-Owens saga before Edge and the Champion will officially start feuding on WWE SmackDown.

That said, let's look at how the Twitter world reacted to his week's WWE SmackDown. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Looka here Reginald...

I👏🏾AM👏🏾NOT👏🏾THE👏🏾ONE👏🏾

Mind ya business because I have a decision to make.

Please & Thanks https://t.co/xNaSjkX3r3 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 6, 2021

NOOOOOO Kevin Owens comes from behind and gives a Stunner to Reigns.



Edge still aint made his decision.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rIxg2UARcQ — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Owens Stuns Reigns and we don't get an answer from Edge. Keep the suspense going. #SmackDown — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 6, 2021

I know I’m in my deep feels for this but understand that one man came back from an illness & the other man came back from a career ending injury. They could’ve both not be here but they are here #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Atea4OKqeH — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 6, 2021

Damn did all three guys look fantastic, especially Apollo Crews. Excellent #ICTitle match. Big E retains, and I say book Big E and Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania #SmackDown — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Every time Edge has a backstage segment with someone I just think “damn I want to see that match”.



This is another one of those moments. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ps5PNO2qTQ — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 6, 2021

Remember when Apollo was learning from Roman in his locker room? Wonder what he learned? #SmackDown — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 6, 2021

Imagine paying Hulk Hogan to say some pretty pointless words when you’re paying Aleister Black to sit around and do nothing but figure out what tattoo he wants next. #SmackDown — RDream (@RDream22) February 6, 2021

The tag team division is so bad in WWE that Otis and Chad Gable are teaming #Smackdown — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 6, 2021