Two-time champion set to leave WWE after contract expiration? Exploring the chances 

WWE is playing a risky game with talent and their contracts with several stars' deals set to expire soon. Becky Lynch's contract reportedly expired last week while Chad Gable's is seemingly set to expire this week.

Angel Garza appears to be another star whose contract is soon up although the two parties have been negotiating, per Fightful Select. It's claimed his contract expires on August 1 but has received an offer from WWE.

The 31-year-old is a former Cruiserweight Champion who has been appearing on SmackDown. He's a member of Legado Del Fantasma and tags with Humberto but is yet to win tag team gold

Trending

Angel Garza previously performed in TNA, AAA, and other promotions before joining WWE in the spring of 2019. He is also a former WWE 24/7 Champion and looked set for a bright future upon arriving on the main roster in 2020.

The Mexican star can continue using his Garza name outside of the Stamford-based promotion but not Angel. He previously used ring names El Hijo del Ninja, Humberto Garza, and Garza Jr in other companies.

It will be interesting to see if Angel gets tied down to a new deal especially as he's a member of one of WWE's main stables. He has been seen trying to recruit Andrade to the stable. He helped the former AEW star beat Apollo Crews on last week's SmackDown.

The star would want to make a mark on the main roster if a new contract can be settled. He is immensely talented and one feels that a new contract could also come with the bonus of a tag team title run for the star. Only time will tell whether that will come to fruition.

"I'll always stay ready" - Angel Garza suggested he's waiting for his opportunity to shine in WWE

Angel has impressed fans over the years with his luchador in-ring style. He first caught fans' attention in NXT before heading up to the main roster where he's earned Eddie Guerrero comparisons.

Fans have often asked to see more of Angel and he caught wind of this in April 2023. The SmackDown star responded to a fan who called him one of the company's 'most wasted talents':

"Thanks for that … I’ll always stay ready for when the opportunity comes."

Expand Tweet

Angel could get thrust into the spotlight via a potential reunion with Andrade. Legado Del Fantasma has done a fine job getting leader Santos Escobar over but the same can't be said for his stablemates.

The Mexican last appeared in in-ring action on SmackDown with Berto in a losing battle against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. His last win was back on March 15 when the duo beat LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback