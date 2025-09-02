Two-time World Champion to return on RAW and replace Roman Reigns against The Vision? Exploring post-Clash in Paris possibility

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris. The night seemed to be going well for OTC1 as he defeated The Auszilla in the opening match of the show and even retrieved his stolen sneakers afterward. Not only that, he also took out his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Ad

However, Bron Breakker's presence changed things dramatically as he and Bronson Reed launched a vicious beatdown on Reigns. The 40-year-old had to be stretchered out of the arena and was sent to the hospital. On RAW, Michael Cole revealed that Reigns suffered multiple fractured ribs and would be out of action indefinitely.

Ad

Trending

That said, with a major star like Roman Reigns sidelined, the Triple H-led creative team could introduce two-time World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to fill his shoes on the red brand. While there is no replacing the Original Tribal Chief, having a star of Gunther's caliber back could help compensate for Reigns' absence.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

One thing about Gunther is that throughout his career in WWE, he has always been a prizefighter. Given The Ring General's undying championship aspirations, he could immediately go after the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Ad

Another thing about Gunther is that he hates losing. There is a high chance that he might not have forgotten losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Therefore, he could also target The Second City Saint upon his return.

With Punk and Rollins intertwined in a heated rivalry, Gunther could have the opportunity to hit two birds with one stone. Not only could he exact revenge on CM Punk, but he could also continue his pursuit of gold by involving himself in the ongoing feud.

Ad

The Ring General has been out of action since The Biggest Party of The Summer with a nose injury. If he's medically cleared to compete, there could be no better way to book his return than involving him in the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

The Ring General could pose a credible threat to Seth Rollins and The Vision in Roman Reigns' absence. That said, this is only speculation for now.

Roman Reigns to win the 2026 Royal Rumble?

Since WWE has not provided any timeline for Roman Reigns' return, there is a chance that OTC1 could remain sidelined for a while. If that happens, he could make a grand return at next year's Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and go on to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ad

This potential scenario would mark Reigns' second Royal Rumble Match victory after first winning it in 2015. The Head of the Table could challenge his former Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 42, provided that the latter is still the World Heavyweight Champion.

A storied rivalry such as the one between Reigns and Rollins deserves a stage like The Show of Shows to reach a satisfactory conclusion. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!