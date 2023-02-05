Ultimate payoff, unexpected title change - 5 reasons why Sami Zayn should be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event

Sami Zayn's run with The Bloodline has made the group the most popular attraction in WWE. Despite all of his work, he has now been kicked out of the stable after turning on The Tribal Chief and refusing to assault Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and will now face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in the main event. Meanwhile, Zayn has been handed his shot at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

However, Zayn should be in that WrestleMania main event, and here are just five reasons why.

#5. If Zayn leaves Elimination Chamber as champion

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Canada, at Elimination Chamber on February 18. Rhodes appears to have overlooked this fact since he already believes that he will face Roman Reigns when it could be Zayn who might be the champion heading into The Show of Shows.

If Zayn is able to walk out as champion and is deservedly the man to finally pin Roman Reigns after more than three years, then the main event could be a triple threat match to include The Tribal Chief. There is always a small chance in WWE, and Sami Zayn's popularity could see him get past Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

#4. Zayn's hard work deserves the payoff at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn has been handed the biggest match of his career in front of his hometown crowd, which many would argue is payment enough for his work over the past few months. Several fans will disagree, and many claim that Zayn deserves the WrestleMania main event and no less.

WWE has been in this position before, and in the end, they decided to add Daniel Bryan to the main event of WrestleMania 30 because they were worried about the backlash. Hence, it could be the same scenario here.

#3. Sami Zayn's popularity should be enough for WWE to add him to the match

As noted above, the WWE Universe is pushing for Zayn to either be added to the match or to have a shot of his own against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Of course, Cody Rhodes did secure the right to challenge for the title when he won the Rumble, but so did Edge, and his match was still turned into a triple threat.

If the WWE Universe continues to push for it over the next few weeks, then there is a chance that Zayn could be added to the contest or given a match of his own on the WrestleMania card.

#2. Triple Threat rules allow The Bloodline to interfere to help Reigns

Triple Threat matches have become the norm in WWE over the past few years because it means that heel stars can interfere and help with the ongoing storyline. The recent actions of Sami Zayn have wounded the Bloodline, but there are still members of Reigns' family who could be on hand to help him overcome this latest challenge.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will likely be on the WrestleMania card themselves and in attendance if needed.

#1. A Triple Threat Match means Roman Reigns could lose without being pinned

Perhaps the biggest reason and argument for a triple threat is the fact that Cody Rhodes could then reach the top of the mountain without ending the run that Roman Reigns is currently on.

If Rhodes is able to pin Zayn to win the championship, then Reigns would remain unpinned and could then use this as a reason to push forward into a feud with The American Nightmare heading into SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think Sami Zayn deserves a place in the WrestleMania main event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 23304 votes