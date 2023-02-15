"Unacceptable behavior from Adam Pearce" - Fans rally behind 31-year-old star after WWE RAW

Adam Pearce had a difficult evening last night during WWE RAW. He moderated the contract signing for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match at Elimination Chamber, but the segment quickly went off the rails.

Chelsea Green has been a thorn in Adam Pearce's side ever since her return at the Royal Rumble, and that continued last night during RAW. Green did not feel that she was being featured properly and accused Pearce of abusing his power during the show last night. The WWE official simply moved his hand and Green was hilariously offended by it. The 31-year-old took to Twitter today to send a warning to Pearce following WWE RAW.

"Sir / [email protected]: This is to inform you that your intimidating actions (ie. finger lowering) in the workplace has become unmanageable. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form. I will be contacting @WWE immediately," tweeted Chelsea Green.

A bunch of wrestling fans jokingly defended Chelsea Green's absurd claims against Adam Pearce after WWE RAW and also stated how much they are enjoying the storyline.

Chelsea Green tells fan to report Adam Pearce after WWE RAW

Chelsea Green is on her second run with the company and has already managed to connect with the WWE Universe.

Last night during RAW, Chelsea confronted Pearce backstage and complained about not being treated like a star. She pointed directly at the authority figure, only to be offended when he simply moved his hand. A wrestling fan tweeted out the clip and Chelsea claimed that Pearce should be reported for his actions.

Chelsea Green is married to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. The 37-year-old has hinted at a potential return to the company but it hasn't happened yet. Time will tell if the couple reunites in WWE down the line as well.

