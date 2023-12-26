Unbeatable WWE champion to finally lose their title, feud with Bloodline member? - 4 possible directions for Jey Uso in 2024

Jey Uso is one of WWE's most popular performers. His rise as a singles star throughout 2023 wasn't likely on many people's bingo cards. Nevertheless, he has become one of the pivotal faces of the promotion.

Main Event Jey Uso started his wrestling career as part of The Usos alongside his brother Jimmy. The pair had humble beginnings in developmental and on the main roster, but over time, the two went on to become arguably the greatest tag team in the company's history.

Things changed this year, however. Jey and Jimmy had a very public split. In fact, Jey split from his entire family. He then moved to Monday Night RAW, where he has only become more popular and has been further established as a singles star.

With 2024 around the corner, many fans are wondering what Jey may do. This article will look at a handful of directions his career could take in the new year, which includes challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. What may Jey do?

Below are four possible directions for Jey Uso in 2024.

#4. He could seek out the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Men in WWE have two world titles to chase after. Friday Night SmackDown has the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is a unified title currently held by Roman Reigns. Monday Night RAW, on the other hand, has the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title at Night of Champions 2023 by defeating AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. The Visionary is the first-ever champion for this version of the title and is yet to lose it.

Jey Uso and Seth Rollins recently had a match on RAW for the coveted prize. It was The Visionary who stood tall, but Jey absolutely proved he came to play. His goal in 2024 should be to earn another title opportunity and go on to win the prized world title belt, either from Seth or whomever else may hold it at the time.

#3. Jey Uso could team up with Sami Zayn

Jey Uso made a lot of enemies as a member of The Bloodline. He aided Roman Reigns in defeating numerous WWE stars, some of whom were even Hall of Famers. As a result, his move to RAW as a solo star wasn't exactly smooth.

A lot of performers never forgave Jey for what he did. Others were slow to give him a chance. One man who immediately had Uso's back, however, was Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground goes way back with Jey, and despite the wars the two had, their friendship stood the test of time.

Interestingly, their usual tag team partners are now both on SmackDown, with Jimmy Uso and Kevin Owens both part of the blue brand. This could lead to the two friends aligning and becoming a full-time tag team together. Jey already won gold with Cody Rhodes, so he has proven he can win tag team titles with stars other than his twin.

#2. He could feud with Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Jey Uso

As noted, Jey's success in WWE has primarily been as part of a tag team with Jimmy Uso. The Usos have won tag team gold in the company eight times, more than almost any other champions. Not only that, but the two have the honor of being the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

Unfortunately, things went very south with The Bloodline. Jey had issues with Roman and Solo, which led to his exit from the group. Jimmy Uso then shockingly cost his twin the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, which led to the two seemingly splitting up for good.

Many fans wondered if the twins would end up competing after their separation, but it is yet to happen. With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, it may be time for The Usos to finally have their big one-on-one match. There's no better place to do it than at the biggest show of the year.

#1. Jey Uso could be the one to dethrone Gunther

Gunther on RAW

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for years now. His reign has been special. With that being said, he isn't the only long-reigning and record-breaking champion in the company. Gunther has also made history.

The Ring General is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. He first won the title back in mid-2022 and has continued to hold it ever since. Now well into over 500 days as champion, Gunther has the record of the longest reign in the title's history.

Somebody eventually has to defeat the powerful Austrian for the gold. Jey Uso could be the man to do it. Jey is yet to hold a singles title, so winning the prized Intercontinental Championship could be his first step into singles greatness.

