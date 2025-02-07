Uncle Howdy to be replaced; current WWE champion in trouble? 4 Things The Wyatt Sicks can do on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble could pack a few surprises for fans. Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks could be at the center of the drama on the Friday Night show.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will look to tell many new storylines after the 2025 Royal Rumble. This could help The Wyatt Sicks, who missed the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event because all of its members sat out of two elimination matches.

Triple H and his team might have something special in store for Uncle Howdy and his faction on Friday night. It would make sense to have the group appear on the show, especially since they missed the PLE.

Check out the four things The Wyatt Sicks could do on the upcoming episode of SmackDown on February 7.

#4. Uncle Howdy could continue to lead his faction against The Miz

The Miz tried to escape The Wyatt Sicks when the faction was moved from RAW to SmackDown. Little did The A-Lister know that he might end up on the same brand as the group.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown may see the cat-and-mouse chase continue, as the two sides are already embroiled in a feud. Uncle Howdy's faction could once again haunt The Miz, either backstage or during one of his matches.

This could see The A-Lister seeking help from R-Truth and other superstars on the show. He could unite with #DIY down the road, and that could get The Wyatt Sicks a shot at the tag team title in the future.

#3. The Street Profits could come face to face with The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits appear to be on a heelish run that could earn them a WWE Tag Team Championship match. However, The Wyatt Sicks could enter a rivalry with them to keep them busy for some time on SmackDown.

The Street Profits facing off against Wyatt Sicks would make sense, as both teams are looking to rebuild. The babyfaces could catch Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford off guard and teach them a lesson for their recent antics.

WWE could do a lot more by rebuilding Street Profits as a top tag team, and it would be great to see them overcome Uncle Howdy’s faction to reach the next level once more.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura could find himself in trouble on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura seems to be falling out of a rivalry with LA Knight for the United States Championship. Triple H could find booking The Megastar against Drew McIntyre soon after Royal Rumble as the best move for business.

This could lead to Nakamura hunt for new targets for his title. However, The Wyatt Sicks could hunt him instead, helping them establish their babyface character.

The group could take control of Nakamura’s mind and make him realize all the wrongs he has done in the company. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy could aim for the United States Championship.

The faction could seem like a bigger threat with a WWE title. It would be great to see Uncle Howdy dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

#1. Alexa Bliss could make a major announcement

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. She stayed true to her previous character and paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during her entrance.

The WWE star could return on SmackDown after the Rumble and immediately join The Wyatt Sicks storyline. She could claim that she is the rightful leader of the faction, and Uncle Howdy could happily allow her to lead the group.

The angle will help make the group stronger and better, as Bliss has a long history of working with Bray Wyatt. The returning star can quickly find a storyline to work with while the faction’s overall value can be elevated with Alexa Bliss’ inclusion.

