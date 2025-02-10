Uncle Howdy to be replaced as Wyatt Sicks' leader by 5-time world champion on SmackDown? Possibility explored

The Wyatt Sicks have not appeared on WWE television in 2025, even though they have moved to SmackDown. This might be due to Uncle Howdy's absence.

Recent reports have stated that Bo Dallas, the man behind the mask, has been taken off the road. While the reason remains unknown, it may have stalled the Wyatts' momentum. Fortunately, though, they seem to be getting it back. The teases have begun.

Ever since Alexa Bliss returned to WWE in the women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend, all signs point towards her joining The Wyatt Sicks. The Goddess has hinted at it herself, while we saw multiple glitches on the screen during her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Candice LeRae on SmackDown.

After Bliss picked up the win with a modified Sister Abigail, the Wyatt Sicks X handle tweeted a message that essentially confirmed her as a part of the group. So, now that she is once again in the Wyattverse, Little Miss Bliss could look to take on a much bigger role. She could take over as their leader.

This may happen in Uncle Howdy's absence, with Alexa Bliss taking control of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. They all need guidance, something that has been lost without Bo Dallas at the helm.

What could happen to Alexa Bliss as The Wyatt Sicks' leader?

Whenever he is able to return to WWE, Uncle Howdy would instantly become a part of this storyline. While the natural response to Alexa Bliss usurping him will be to challenge her authority, Bo Dallas may instead embrace the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

It's a potential win-win. Howdy gives Bliss the power and glory to lead the way, while she gives the Wyatts a renewed sense of direction. After all, the former RAW Women's Champion is one of the greatest female talkers in WWE history. This could lead to an even scarier faction, as The Wyatts turn into a family again.

