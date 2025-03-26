Uncle Howdy to be replaced as Wyatt Sicks leader; Judgment Day member removed? 4 Betrayals that may happen before WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is only a few weeks away, scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20. Fans could get to see some shocking betrayals on television ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team has shocked the WWE Universe going into this year's 'Mania. The Stamford-based promotion usually keeps things 'safe' ahead of their biggest event, but this year, they have taken some out-of-the-box decisions with several shocking title changes, including IYO SKY winning the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley.

Many people believe the creative team may have something more up its sleeve ahead of WrestleMania 41. Fans have noticed some hints on television that could signal some stars turning on their team members.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at four possible betrayals before WrestleMania 41:

#4. The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's history is filled with betrayals. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor turned on their former teammates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, respectively, at SummerSlam 2024. This time, it seems like Mysterio and Balor might end up going in different directions ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Tensions have been growing within the fearsome faction for several months. First, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan seemingly did not see eye to eye. Now it looks like The Prince has a problem with Dirty Dom.

Ad

Since JD McDonagh got injured, The Judgment Day has been trying to add another member. Dom recently suggested they should recruit Penta to their stable, but his idea was immediately rejected by Balor. The former Universal Champion got angry at Mysterio because Penta was going after the Intercontinental Championship that Finn had been eyeing for some time.

Ad

Although it seems like things are now fine between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, it should be noted that The Prince made everyone believe things were fine between him and Damian Priest last year before betraying The Archer of Infamy at SummerSlam.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks might abandon Uncle Howdy for a returning WWE star

The Wyatt Sicks last competed inside the squared circle in December 2024. The fearsome group was written off WWE TV after Uncle Howdy reportedly suffered an injury. According to rumors, the stable might be closer to a return ahead of WrestleMania 41 and might not come back with their leader, Bo Dallas.

Ad

For those unaware, Malakai Black is reportedly slated to return to the Stamford-based promotion after his release from All Elite Wrestling in February 2025. WWE has been teasing the arrival of a mysterious new star for several days, and many believe it might be the former Aleister Black.

Fans are also convinced that Black may return to the company as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks. If this happens, then Uncle Howdy could be paired with none other than Alexa Bliss. Since her return at this year's Royal Rumble, Little Miss Bliss has been teasing an alliance with the fearsome group, but some believe the teasers might only be for a team-up with Bo Dallas, similar to her alliance with the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Ad

#2. Jacob Fatu might be done with Solo Sikoa

Since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in January this year, his reputation has gone down in front of his new Bloodline teammates. During his absence from TV, Jacob Fatu seemingly led the group, and now that Sikoa has returned, things do not look good between the cousins.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, things got worse between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa after The Street Champ interfered in The Tribal Wolf's match against Braun Strowman. The Samoan Werewolf failed to become the number-one contender for the United States Championship after the match ended in Strowman's favor via DQ, thanks to Sikoa.

Ad

Ad

Things got heated between the cousins after the match, as Jacob refused to believe Solo interfered for his betterment. Many fans now believe that The Samoan Werewolf may turn on Sikoa ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#1. Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41

For those unaware, Paul Heyman owes a favor to CM Punk after The Best in The World agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Fans have since been thinking The Wiseman may turn on the Only Tribal Chief and align with The Second City Saint once again.

Ad

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are currently in a heated feud. They are set to face each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The trio came face to face on last week's WWE SmackDown, where Punk seemingly teased that Heyman was silently working with him.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Second City Saint again teased an alliance with Paul Heyman, saying that The Wiseman did not belong only to Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback